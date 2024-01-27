8.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Water Tanker Drivers Protest Against Alleged Police Intimidation, Extortion by Unidentified Revenue Agents

S/East
Water Tanker Drivers Protest Against Alleged Police Intimidation, Extortion by Unidentified Revenue Agents
Water Tanker Drivers Protest Against Alleged Police Intimidation, Extortion by Unidentified Revenue Agents

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
By Chukwudum Ebele
Some aggrieved members of the  Water  tanker Supply Association Idemili Chapter in Anambra state have expressed their displeasure over the indiscriminate arrest and alleged extortion of fourty thousand (40000 )naira from four of their members by One Mr Joe   Akuzu Okafor  in  collaboration with officers of the Nigerian Police force.
They made this known during a peaceful protest around Nkpor and Obosi in Idemili North LGA in Anambra state on Thursday.
Water Tanker Drivers Protest Against Alleged Police Intimidation, Extortion by Unidentified Revenue Agents
The protesters numbering over 20 bearing placards with Insricptions such as  “Gov Soludo save us “,Gov Soludo we want to hear from you directly “,”We are on under siege ” among others ,called on the the state government and relevant authorities in the state to ascertain the authenticity of the levy being imposed on them.
Speaking on behalf of the protesters Mr Samuel Chigbo  Chidi Nwokoye said Mr Joe Akuzu  Okafor   who claimed to be an IGR agent under the name of Happi Wandi concept  for the state government served them a letter in December last year in which they were directed to make a weekly payment of 2500 as IGR ,but they told him that they were yet to receive any clear instruction to do so from the State government through any of  its public communication channel and as such would seek further clarification before complying to the purported order.
Also speaking  one  of the members of the association who was allegedly abducted by the police Mr Chukwuma Ozumba  said it took the intervention of their lawyer who put the DPO in Nteje  on notice of the activities of his men to order their release after paying ten thousand naira each.
“Yesterday after filling my tank with water at  the borehole for the days work Mr Joe Akuzu came to arrest four of our members with police men who took them to  Nteje  Police station where they were made to part with 10 thousand naira each under duress .If not for the intervention of our members who reached out to our Lawyer ,only God knows what would have been our fate”
Another member of  the association   Mr Ellias Onyama who decried the Ill  treatment metted out on them noted that members of the association had never paid any form of IGR to the state coffers during the  previous successive government in power and as such was in shock over the sudden purported directive considering the sacrifices the Association has made in terms of their efforts in combating fire oubreak in the state on numerous occassions.
“We have never heard of such a development before ,we do not have support from government,yet we have contributed in rescue mission during fire outbreak,and instead of thanking us,we are being told to pay tax,so if it’s true that the state government has imposed this levy on us then it’s is disheartening and insensitive to our plight”
Meanwhile when contacted on telephone Mr Joe Akuzu Okafor  said he was only carrying out the instruction of the state government and promised to release evidence of the mandate to collect revenue from the water tanker union within 24 hours from filling this report .

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Group urges Soludo to Call Ojoto monarch to order, alleges violation of laws
Next article
Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Heavy Security Presence As INEC Set To  Conduct Supplementary Elections In Anambra. 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.