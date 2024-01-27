Group urges Soludo to Call Ojoto monarch to order, alleges violation of laws

By Chukwudum Ebele

The custodian of Culture and Tradition of Ojoto Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State known as Otu Omenani Ojoto Akanasato and G-24 Group has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to restore sanity in the community.

The group appealed to the governor to call the community’s Monarch, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu to order over alleged acts of lawlessness and impunity.

In a letter to Soludo dated January 11, 2024 endorsed by Chief Anthony Uzoekwe (Chairman, Otu Omenani Ojoto Akanasato), Innocent Okoye (Secretary), Mr. Onyedika Offor (Chairman, G-24 Ojoto) and Joe Okechukwu (Secretary) with the caption: “FLAGRANT DISOBEDIENCE OF ANAMBRA STATE TRADITIONAL RULERS LAW, CODE OF CONDUCT FOR TRADITIONAL RULERS AND CONSTITUTION OF OJOTO AKANASATO UNION IN CONFERRING CHIEFTAINCY TITLES FOR PECUNIARY AND POLITICAL INTEREST BY HRH IGWE GERALD OBUNADIKE MBAMALU, IGWE OF OJOTO”, the group prayed the governor to set up a high level panel of inquiry to look into the atrocities, lawlessness and abominations committed by the Monarch and if found culpable, should be sanctioned accordingly as provided by the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Laws 2007 and 2020 as amended.

It also informed that it had petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union who invited the concerned people of Ojoto and Igwe Mbamalu for a meeting but the Monarch failed to honour the invitations which it described as total disregard and disobedience to constituted authorities.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday at the Government House, Awka following a protest letter submitted to the Governor’s Office and that of Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Vice-Chairman of Otu Omenani Ojoto Akanasato, Ndubueze Michael Obi accused current leadership of failing to follow the guidelines of the Constitution.

He said, “Ojoto Community has a constitution in place but the present leadership of the community has failed to follow the guidelines of the Constitution.

“Some of the irregularities of the present monarch include conferrment of Chieftaincy titles to the female gender as well as cutting of kolanuts by women which is a taboo to the rich culture and traditions of Ojoto Community.

Also speaking, Chairman of G-24 Ojoto, Onyedika Offor prayed Soludo to end the act of lawlessness and impunity by the Monarch which has led to the desecration of the traditions of the Ojoto land.

“If Igwe Mbamalu is not called to order and his actions not guided in accordance with the constitution of the land, it can degenerate into chaos and total breakdown of law and order,” he warned.

On his part, Prince Emeka Nwabunike called on the leadership of the community to follow the constitution of the land and ensure equity, fairness and good governance in its leadership style.

“The traditional ruler during his Ofala festival conferred Chieftaincy titles to over 30 persons as against the laws of the community which stipulates that Chieftaincy titles should not exceed 9 persons comprising 3 non-indigenes, 3 based on the Monarch’s discretion and 3 persons who have served the community meritoriously in different capacities,” he stated.

Efforts to get the monarch for his reactions on the allegations were not successful as his phone line was unavailable.