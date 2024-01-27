8.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies
Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has embarked on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), in a bid to fortify the collaboration between the State Government and security agencies, to address crucial matters related to peace and security.

Speaking during the visit, Mohammed lauded the commendable efforts of the military in sustaining peace within Bauchi state and addressing broader national security challenges.

Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies
Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies

He, however, on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state, extended congratulations to the Chief of Defense Staff on his well-deserved appointment and acknowledged the achievements under his leadership.

READ ALSO  Bauchi Lawmaker disburses over N6m cash to 655 students 

Mohammed emphasized Bauchi’s strategic position as a gateway to the North East, North West, and North Central regions, stressing the imperative of robust collaboration.

While advocating the integration of technology, kinetic, and non-kinetic measures to tackle security challenges effectively, Mohammed sought the support of the military in establishing a local vigilante agency.

The agency, according to Mohammed, created by the provisions of the law, aims to complement the efforts of federal government security agencies.

The governor underscored the necessity for professionalism, community ownership, and rigorous vetting, supervised by conventional security agencies, to prevent misuse.

Responding, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa OFR, commended Mohammed for his commitment to maintaining peace and security in Bauchi State.

READ ALSO  168 adhoc staff to conduct re-run elections in Bauchi - INEC

Christopher Musa highlighted the pivotal role of good governance, justice, and inclusiveness in ensuring lasting peace, reiterating the significance of collaborative efforts between states and security agencies.

While acknowledging the establishment of vigilante groups, the CDS emphasized the need for adherence to legal and professional standards.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Water Tanker Drivers Protest Against Alleged Police Intimidation, Extortion by Unidentified Revenue Agents
Next article
Sokoto APC Stalwart ‘Yar-Abba Cheers Gov Aliyu’s Judgement victory at Apex Court 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.