Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has embarked on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), in a bid to fortify the collaboration between the State Government and security agencies, to address crucial matters related to peace and security.

Speaking during the visit, Mohammed lauded the commendable efforts of the military in sustaining peace within Bauchi state and addressing broader national security challenges.

He, however, on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state, extended congratulations to the Chief of Defense Staff on his well-deserved appointment and acknowledged the achievements under his leadership.

Mohammed emphasized Bauchi’s strategic position as a gateway to the North East, North West, and North Central regions, stressing the imperative of robust collaboration.

While advocating the integration of technology, kinetic, and non-kinetic measures to tackle security challenges effectively, Mohammed sought the support of the military in establishing a local vigilante agency.

The agency, according to Mohammed, created by the provisions of the law, aims to complement the efforts of federal government security agencies.

The governor underscored the necessity for professionalism, community ownership, and rigorous vetting, supervised by conventional security agencies, to prevent misuse.

Responding, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa OFR, commended Mohammed for his commitment to maintaining peace and security in Bauchi State.

Christopher Musa highlighted the pivotal role of good governance, justice, and inclusiveness in ensuring lasting peace, reiterating the significance of collaborative efforts between states and security agencies.

While acknowledging the establishment of vigilante groups, the CDS emphasized the need for adherence to legal and professional standards.