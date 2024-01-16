Tinubu, Obasanjo Other National Leaders Storm Imo As Uzodimma Sworn In For Second Term

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Senator Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in as the governor of Imo state to serve for a second term in office.

Uzodimma’s running mate in the November 11 governorship election, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru was also sworn into office as the Deputy Governor of Imo State thereby bringing the end of Prof. Placid Njoku’s office as a former Deputy Governor. Ekomaru has become the second woman to serve as deputy governor of the state after, Lady Ada Okwuonu between 2007 and 2011.

Dignitaries in their numbers graced the epoc making event at the Dan Anyiam stadium as President and the commander in chief of the Nigerian armed forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President and Deputy, the Speaker House of Representatives, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and His Deputy, Over 20 Governors (both serving and former), National Chairman of APC Alhaji Umar Ganduje and many others.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma said his second term as the governor will bring unprecedented development in the state as he would triple the efforts which he worked in the first term.

He assured that Imo is now in auto cruise to for even development, informing that going forward, the new government would partner with the LGA leadership to identify pressing need of every community in the state for a One-Project One-Community initiative.

In his own address, the President and special guest of honour, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the good people of Imo State for being discerning enough to return the performing Govenor back to his office.

“I congratulate the people of Imo State for being discerning to vote for second term a very unique individual that resonates with a progressive agenda” – Said The President.

Continuing, “Here today you have gotten a good and dependable Governor.” the President praised Imolites.

Remarking on the governor, the President said:

“As you have taken the second oath in office, make commitment to continue to show hard work for development.

“We assure you that your hopes are renewed.

“This man has just gone into the record books for winning well in all the local government, and he has to show work to ensure hardwork and of economic recovery both in your state and the nation.

“I’m here today because you have Hope, you’re inaugrating him for second term and I’m here to tell you that things are getting better, you have the real Hope.

“The Peace that you’re enjoying here relatively, will be better.

“Today Imo is safe and happy and ready for development.

“We have to pay attention to our internal security”. The President concluded.

Highlights of the event was the taking oaths of office by the returning Governor and his brand new deputy governor who took oath of office as the Deputy Governor for the first time.