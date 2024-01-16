How Security Brigandage, Thuggery, Picking Pockets Marred Uzodimma’s Inauguration Ceremony

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The people of Orsu Local Government Area has described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Second Term Swearing in ceremony as a feast of the rich and total negligence and absolute abandonment of Imo people.

Speaking against the fallout, an APC Chieftain from Orsu Local Government who is also a kinsman to the governor in the same federal constituency, Chief Michael Mbamala from Awo Idemili Community, said that, the people of his local government were able to defiled all the insecurities in the area to ensure that election was held in their Council and also left their respective area since Sunday morning being 14 January 2024 to bit the odds of Monday’s sit at home order to come over to Owerri Imo State to witnessed the inauguration ceremony only to be disappointed by the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma’s quasi Swearing in Planning Committee who couldn’t provide enough foods and water to the people on the ground and used heavily armed security operatives to descend and mounted pressures on the people both at the Dan Anyiam Imo Sports Stadium venue of the Swearing in ceremony and at the Imo State Government House Chapels playing ground for the reception venues.

Chief Michael Mbamala, exclaimed that, the people since two days ago are yet to eat nice foods and were not giving adequate and proper place to rest as the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and his planning committee barricaded the reception ground with macho men, Fearful looking Bouncers and dreaded security operatives only to allowed their friends and crannies into the air conditioned 5000 capacity hall with enough music genres and fun fare as well as pooping champagne, eatings and drinking without a recourse to the teeming All Progressive Congress APC royalists and supporters and urged the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma not to abandoned his responsibility in this his second term as it has started to count already starting from the inauguration ceremony.

“We are not happy with the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and his furry planning committees Member who have left their duty to chess shadows and didn’t put any proper machine in place to control the crowd. Yes there are crowd what do you expect?, Imo State is a large State with 27 Council’s and all must show present at the governor’s, Senator Hope Uzodimma’s Second Term inauguration ceremony and the planning committee supposed to plan inline with the numbers and work hard to ensure that at least people are fed and make drinks available including water. ”

He said, the governor, Hope Uzodimma should be aware that his planning committee failed woefully and are supposed to be probed, cautioned and sanctioned if the need be to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

The event was clueless unplanned unprepared and shambles,. This is a government we staked our lives and family’s to elect and today we are treated like a strangers in our own party programme because the governor Swearing in ceremony is a party thing. Mike Mbamala lamented.

However, The occasion was marred with thuggery, high power picking pockets, snatching of phones and bags and security brigandages while the Ask me Girls employed to serve at the reception came with Bags to steal wines, beverages drinks and fried chickens and it’s a total mess for the common people and fun fare for the rich and Governor’s close associates and relatives who could not witnessed the dagger push from the dreaded hired Bouncers.