Rochas Okorocha’s Kinsmen In Pain As Uzodinma Singles Out Community For Development

Some of former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s kinsmen have expressed regret over the way and manner he wasted his 8-year tenure without doing anything for the people of Ideato Nation where he comes from. “All he was interested in was appropriating and forcefully taking over their lands without paying any body compensation”

Some leaders of thought who spoke to Impartial Observers on the condition of anonymity said, “rather than encourage other leaders from the area to rise and actualize their noble dreams and aspirations, he fought and used the paraphernalia of his office to frustrate them and ground their businesses.

For instance, he fought illustrious sons of the area, Eze Duruiheoma SAN, Tony Ezenna (Orange Drugs) Kenchez, a reputable Contractor, who, aside funding Okorocha’s governorship campaign, was awarded some contracts which he was cajoled into using his money to execute and was not paid. Regrettably, he died while seeking to be paid for the jobs he did for the state government under the watch of his kinsman Okorocha”.

“It is on record today that most parts of Ideato Nation has been devastated by erosion while all the roads Okorocha claimed to have constructed with huge sums of money have collapsed. In the same vein, those whose lands he forcefully acquired for the construction of a private university (Eastern Palm University) which the state government has taken over are still lamenting that they were not paid compensation”.

The source commended Governor Uzodinma for making the development of his community kinsmen, and community, Omuma, a priority, while also urging him to extend the development strides to other places.