Mistrust, Suspicion Ravage Imo Assembly Over Looming Impeachment Story

Following revelations by Newsmen of a looming plot to remove principal officers of the Imo State House of Assembly, uneasy calm pervades the state legislative body.

Impartial Observers had in weekend edition gave a hint of possible change of guards in the affairs of the Imo Assembly which may see the Speaker, Deputy and Majority leader changed.

Few hours after the publication hit online, reactions of all manners started trailing the revelation indicating that something is fishing in Imo State House of Assembly that warranted the report.

Even as paid writers of the leadership of the House are trying in vain to diffuse the issues raised, more exposures that all is not well in the state legislature has emerged.

Findings by this our correspondent have it in good authority that majority of the members of the House are not comfortable with the style of leadership and inching for a change of guards.

To confirm impartial Observers report of impending doom for the Principal Officers of the House, suspicion and mistrust have overtaken the House with some alleged to be involved in the planned impeachment.

Impartial Observers learnt that the animosity that characterized the immediate 9th House of the Imo State House of Assembly is rearing its ugly head with some being fingers as those alleged to be involved in the planned coup d’etat.

Already, hired writers of the leadership have started pointing accusing fingers at a direction while searching for would be suspects.

Paid writers in Imo State with serious links to some of the principal officers of the House, noted for notoriety in cheap blackmail and pouring of invectives on those believed not to be in good terms with their pay masters have started labeling other members as suspects for the planned impeachment.

Some members who are not been in good terms with the leadership are said to be at the receiving end of accusations and suspicions of plotting to remove the Speaker, Deputy and Majority leader of the House.

A member who didn’t want his name on print told Impartial Observers that it has become suspicion galore and accusations since the The story hit online.

However, there seems to be a media fireworks by some actors during the weekend.