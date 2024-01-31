Orji Kalu: I Left $4 Billion Balance Sheet In My Companies In 1998 Before Joining Politics 

Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he left at least $4bn balance sheet generated from his companies in 1998 before joining politics, saying he didn’t start life as a politician but businessman.

The former Abia governor said before 1998, he built business entities, particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others.

In a social media post, Sen. Kalu said he had enough resources to fund his former party the PDP, when he joined politics in 1998.

He said, “I built several entities (businesses particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others), and in 1998, I left more than a $4 Billion balance sheet in my companies before venturing into politics”.

He wondered why people like him are expected to be penniless while those who have done next to nothing parade themselves as achievers.

He noted further, “In 1998, I used my resources to fund the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my former party, and certain personalities. I built several entities (businesses particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others).

“Today, those who have done next to nothing in the private sector are the ones parading themselves as achievers and saints. Whereas the real face of the organized private sector and other accomplished personalities like myself who have worked tirelessly and multiplied investments are expected to be penniless.

“Even though I have had my ups and downs, the fact is that I didn’t start life as a politician. I am a businessman, a capitalist with a human face.”