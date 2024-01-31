8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Orji Kalu: I Left $4 Billion Balance Sheet In My Companies In 1998 Before Joining Politics 

National
Orji Kalu: I Left $4 Billion Balance Sheet In My Companies In 1998 Before Joining Politics 
Senator-Orji-Uzor-Kalu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he left at least $4bn balance sheet generated from his companies in 1998 before joining politics, saying he didn’t start life as a politician but businessman.
The former Abia governor said before 1998, he built business entities, particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others.
In a social media post, Sen. Kalu said he had enough resources to fund his former party the PDP, when he joined politics in 1998.
He said, “I built several entities (businesses particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others), and in 1998,  I left more than a $4 Billion balance sheet in my companies before venturing into politics”.
He wondered why people like him are expected to be penniless while those who have done next to nothing parade themselves as achievers.
He noted further, “In 1998, I used my resources to fund the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my former party, and certain personalities. I built several entities (businesses particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others).
“Today, those who have done next to nothing in the private sector are the ones parading themselves as achievers and saints. Whereas the real face of the organized private sector and other accomplished personalities like myself who have worked tirelessly and multiplied investments are expected to be penniless.
“Even though I have had my ups and downs, the fact is that I didn’t start life as a politician. I am a businessman, a  capitalist with a human face.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Rochas Okorocha’s Kinsmen In Pain As Uzodinma Singles Out Community For Development
Next article
15 Killed As Biafran Fighters, Cameroon Soldiers Battle For Control of Isangele – Bakassi

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Presidency Warns Wike, Keyamo, Umahi, Others Over Non-performance

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.