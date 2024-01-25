8.4 C
New SEB Chairman Assures Aggressive Teaching/Learning In Schools Through Monitoring

S/East
New SEB Chairman, Mrs Lilian Nwankwo
New SEB Chairman, Mrs Lilian Nwankwo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

… As EBSHA Confirms Appointment of Gov Nwifuru’s Nominees

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The new Chairman, Ebonyi state Secondary Education Board SEB, have assured aggressive Supervision/Monitoring of schools for effective teaching and learning.

The new SEB Chairman, Mrs Lilian Nwankwo disclosed this to journalists shortly after her screening and confirmation at the Ebonyi state House of Assembly, EBSHA, Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi state House of Assembly screened and confirmed appointments of nominees, by Governor Nwifuru, for Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commission.

Mrs Nwankwo, who has worked in the Secondary Education Board and retired as a Director, noted that with her expertise in the field, there’s need to aggressively tackle Supervision/Monitoring of schools for effective teaching and learning.

“I’ve worked in the Secondary Education Board and retired as a Director. So I know that one of the things we need to aggressively tackle is supervision of the schools and monitoring, for effective teaching and learning.

“I understand and I know because when I retired, I was in the investigative department, so we have to ensure that all cases reported by the Principals are adequately taken care of, so that the smooth running of the school should be paramount,” she said.

Mrs Nwankwo appreciated the Governor for the appointment and promised to work with the state Commissioner for Education to ensure the smooth running of Secondary Education in the state.

Another nominee whose appointment was confirmed, Chief Chris Uchaji, as Member Ebonyi state Civil Service Commission, equally thanked the governor for the appointment and promise to make positive contributions.

