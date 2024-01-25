Presidency Warns Wike, Keyamo, Umahi, Others Over Non-performance

The presidency has said that ministers who are not delivering on the task assigned to them by President Bola Tinubu will be sacked.

President Tinubu had appointed and assigned portfolios to Nyesom Wike, Festus Keyamo, Dave Umahi, Tunji Olubunmi-Ojo and over 40 others in August 2023.

But speaking at the opening of the technical retreat for delivery desk officers of federal ministries in Uyo on Wednesday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination and Head, Central Delivery and Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, says Tinubu will drop ministers who do not deliver on their mandates.

Usman said the president was serious about delivering on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

While asking for the total commitment of delivery officers and directors of planning in ministries who were present at the retreat, Bala-Usman urged them to get serious with their jobs.

“We must understand that the president is very serious about his promises and that ministers will be assessed, and ministers will be dropped if they don’t perform,” she said.

“You must understand that as ministerial delivery desk officers you are the engine room that will provide that feedback and constantly track ministerial progress and report challenges and bottlenecks to the central coordinating and delivery unit (CDCU).

“As I was saying at the ministry of aviation recently, we will be assessing FAAN on customer experience at the airports; are the escalators, lifts, and conveyor belts functional? How swift is security clearance both for passengers and vehicles in accessing the airport?

“What are the consequences of delayed time of departure for airlines? These are things that everybody can feel and see. When we are talking about agriculture, we want to see our index of fertilizer use per hectare grow in view of the attendant investment that has been made in fertilizer interventions.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, who was represented by former Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Olusegun Adekunle, reminded participants about Tinubu’s plan to ensure the active and direct participation of citizens in governance and the role they need to play in ensure that ministries and parastatals deliver on their mandates.