Tinubu: ‘Before Now, People Were Afraid To Come To Imo State’

N87trn debt: ‘Suspend loans to Nigeria’s 36 states over misspending,’, SERAP tells World Bank
President-Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

President Bola Tinubu has said in the past, people were afraid to come to Imo State

The President spoke in Owerri at the swearing in of Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office.

“Before now, people were afraid of coming to Imo State, but today Imo is safe and open for business.What we have learnt from this experience is the importance of unity, cooperation, and a focus on our internal security”he told a mammoth crowd at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

President Tinubu implored governor Hope Uzodimma to work even harder for the people, emphasizing that hard work is the reward for a re election

“I assure you that your hopes are renewed. Be assured of the support of the federal government to ensure rapid development of your State’ he said.

Speaking after the administration of oaths of office by the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka-Chikeka, Governor Uzodinma pledged that his second tenure would be an uncommon tenure in the execution of policies.

“We have been able to lay a solid foundation for accelerated economic growth and development of our state. We also addressed the decay we met in the civil service, the decay we met in the education sector, and the health sector. In addition, we addressed the lingering problem of unemployment through the variety of youth empowerment initiatives.

“We carried out a digital version of dealing with the unemployment market, which included the provision of digital and other portable skills, including artificial intelligence to our teeming young men and women,” he said.

Unfolding his priorities, the governor said the next four years of his administration would focus on deepening the shared prosperity mantra through massive infrastructural expansion, adding that the vision of his government is anchored on a 10-year development plan which has the capacity to make the state self-sufficient.

