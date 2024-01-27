Impersonator of jigawa Speaker, 10 fraudsters, drug pedlar arrested in jigawa

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse.

A police personnel attach to the Speaker Jigawa state House of Assembly has arrested one Abduljabbar Inuwa of 39 yrs and a resident of Zai Qrtrs in Dutse on charges of impersonation.

On interrogation after his arrest by the police detectives, he was found in possession of four forged complimentary cards bearing the name and insignia of the jigawa state Speaker, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin.

On the receipt of the report, detectives attached to Dutse Division were swing into action in carrying out a thorough check in the suspect compound where they discovered twenty additional forged complimentary cards of the Speaker in Abduljabbar’s compound.

When he was interrogated, the suspect confessed , and that he had been approaching various local Government Chairmen’s seeking for one favour or something else mostly on request for financial assistance all in the name of the Speaker without the consent of the Speaker.

He further narrate to the police that he use to engage the services of a special printer who happens to be his friend in printing the fake complimentary cards in carrying out his nefarious characters.

Abduljabbar mentioned the artist one Ado Zakari who always assist him in printing the forged complimentary cards of the Speaker in duping Local government Chairmen’s from.one local government to another until their arrest’s.

Also arrested by the jigawa state police Command was a drug peddler. His name was Yusuf Musa make of 25 yrs and a resident of Kofar Yamma in Babura LGA in jigawa state.

On searched by the police in his residence at Kofar Yamma Babura police were able to recovered 777 Dizapam tablet and some quantity of Indian hemp. He was detained in the CIB units of the jigawa state police Command for further interogations.

Similarly the police detectives if the jigawa state police Command have raised ten specialized fraudsters who are in the habit if terrorising communities if Dutse Birnin Kudu and beyond.

The police announced the names of the three gangs amongst them as HussainiAhmed aged 25 years from Bauchi, Sadiq Ibrahim aged nineteen years from Minna in Niger state and one Mubarak Sanusi aged 23 years who hails from jahun in jigawa state.

According to the police a detailed search was conducted in their premises leading to the recovery of some vital documents and a stolen vehicle. Least among the recovered items were a Peugeot 406, some charms utilized by the fraudsters to decepts victims, counterfeit franc currency, US Dollars, pound Sterling, Iranian currency, Mercury, uncountable SIM Cards, two keypad handsets, two Android handsets, among other suphisticated items.

Speaking while parading the criminal’s at the jigawa Command if the Nigerian Police, the jigawa Compol AS Abdullahi, thanks all the gallant officer’s and men of the command who participated in apprehending these criminals assuring the command readiness to continue with it’s work in ensuring jigawa is a crime free state.

” The Command under my watch hereby calls on the entire people of jigawa state to continue partnering with the police in the fight against crimes.”