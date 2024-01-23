Gen. Ogunewe Fingered As Police Whisk Away Imo AA Chairman

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command on Friday, January 19 arrested the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Action Alliance, AA, Ifeanyi Okponwa-Eze.

It was gathered that the operatives picked him up at his hotel room in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Speaking on telephone, Okponwa-Eze informed that the police men barged into his hotel room and flashed their identity cards before whisking him away.

He reasoned that his arrest cannot be unconnected with the altercation between the party’s 2023 Governorship candidate, General Jack Lincoln Ogunewe (retd) and himself.

The party Chairman had accused Gen Ogunewe of deploying artifice to hoodwink the party into contesting the November 11, 2023 governorship poll on its platform.

In fact, he accused the retired soldier of showing high level of unseriousness and unpreparedness which culminated in the dismal performance of the party in the poll.

Okponwa-Eze also alleged that Ogunewe worked assiduously to sack him as the Chairman of the party.

The running battle saw the retired soldier resigning his membership of the party which he communicated to the party via a letter dated January 12, 2024.

Ogunewe polled a paltry 5,000 votes across the state to place a distant fifth during the November 11 Governorship Election.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye could not respond to enquiries made by our correspondent concerning the arrest before press time.