‘You Can’t Relocate CBN, FAAN Offices To Lagos’ – Northern Senators Clash With Tinubu

Northern senators have rejected the planned relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos.

The senators also accused President Bola Tinubu of lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget which they said favoured the south against the North.

The senators made their feeling known on Monday in a statement issued by their spokesperson, Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila representing Kano South Senatorial District on the platform of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP).

Recall the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in an internal memo in the past week announced plans to transfer some of its departments to Lagos State, which it said will aid to decongestion its headquarters in Abuja.

Similarly, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, ordered the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters from Abuja to Lagos noting that they will better serve the country.

But the lawmakers, under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum said the relocation was unnecessary while urging their constituents to remain patient as they would engage the executive for amicable resolution.

“As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the federal government – lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos,” the senators said.

They explained that, “We understand the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, and it is in this spirit that we are announcing our collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to these pressing issues, within the confines of our constitution and existing laws.

“Let us assure our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues in order to address these matters effectively. We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.

“Throughout our term in office, our primary objective has been to advocate for the well-being and best interests of those we represent. We recognize the significance of our role as a bridge between the people and their government, and it is with great responsibility and dedication that we undertake this task,” the northern senators said.

They emphasised that, “We acknowledge that our constituents have shown great patience and trust in our abilities thus far.

“It is now our turn to ask for their continued support and understanding during this critical juncture.

“Together, we can work towards resolving the issues at hand and restoring faith in our democratic processes.

“We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary.

“Rest assured, our actions align with the constitutional framework and the laws of the land, as we endeavor to uphold justice and fairness.

“It is our belief that through effective communication, mutual respect, and a shared vision, we can forge a path that leads to positive change.

“We will engage the executive branch of the government and the leadership of the Senate and the relevant stakeholders to actively listen to the concerns of Nigerians and provide updates on our progress.

“We encourage everyone to participate in these channels of communication, ensuring that their voices are heard and their perspectives valued.

“In conclusion, we, as representatives of the people, are fully committed to resolving the pressing issues at hand.

“We ask for your continued support, trust, and patience as we work towards delivering positive outcomes for our constituents and upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution,” the statement said.