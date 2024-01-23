‘You Are Careless Over Safety Of Your Officers’, Imo Residents Lament As POWA Constructs Shops In Front Of Ogbaku Division 

Residents of Ogbaku community in Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, have condemned in strong terms, the erection of Lockup Shops in front of Ogbaku Police Station, describing the ongoing building as a Security Threat to police officers.

The residents who did not want their names in print for security reason, expressed concern that the building, if allowed to stand, would pose incessant security threat to lives of police officers, their wives, children, relatives and others at the Police Station.

Speaking to our reporter who visited the area within the week, the residents lamented that the Lockup Shops being financed by spouses of police officers who hide under the aegis of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) are uncalled for given to the hostile situation of Ogbaku community and environs.

They regretted that POWA did not consider the Security Risk attached to the building they are erecting because they are allegedly bent at the huge amount of money they will make for themselves after selling off the shops to buyers, explaining that the Lockup Shops block the Police Building/Station and will be difficult for the police officers to be proactive enough to ward off terror attack.

“Because of money, POWA is risking lives of police officers and others at Ogbaku Police Station. The Lockup Shops which wives of police officers are erecting in front of Ogbaku Police Station pose Serious Security Risk/Challenge. The building will make it impossible for the uniformed men and women to easily know or dictate when there is danger at the Police Station. Such a situation is tantamount to committing suicide.

“Ogbaku is a hostile area, prone to terror and such a disastrous, horrific environment should bother any government security personnel, not the other way around. The Lockup Shops are plenty. Each shop is alleged to have been placed for #3m sell forever, not renting. You know what that means. Over #20m is going to be realized by POWA and it will go into their pockets, the residents maintained.

Hence, they called on “government and police authorities to quickly look into the troubling situation to prevent wasting of life and property by men and women of underworld at Ogbaku town and environs. No amount of money that can quantify life. POWA should be cautioned and ordered to stop the building which endanger lives of people”.