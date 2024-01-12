8.4 C
Anambra Monarch’s Palace Nnabuife Burnt By Gunmen. Mbadinuju Former Driver Kidnapped

S/East

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Palace of the Traditional Ruler of Isseke Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife was burnt down by suspected gunmen in the area.

This is coming about one week after a former convoy driver to late Gov Chinwoke Mbadinuju was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen after performing the funeral ceremony of his brother at the same Isseke community.

Reports has it that the said former driver failed to settle the gunmen before burying his brother and shortly after the funeral the gunmen stormed his home firing gun shots in the air and took him away to an unknown destination.

As at the time of this report the driver who they gave his name as CY have not been found and his were about is yet unknown.

Confirming the arson perpetrated on his palace Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife said that the house was burnt by the gunmen adding that he had no problem with anyone in his Community before the incident.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by these boys and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve and as it is now I am homeless”

“Everything was raised down but I thank God that no life was lost and nobody was harmed by those boys and this is the way it in my town Isseke” he said.

CARTOON

