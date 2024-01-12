8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Help! I’m Now Homeless — Another Top Anambra Stakeholder Cries Out

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely five months after Pascal Agbordike, the lawmaker representing the Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State cried out that he had been rendered homeless, following the burning down of his house by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums; another top stakeholder and traditional ruler in the State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife of Isseke community have also cried out over the same plight, as unidentified gunmen totally burnt down his house.

The monarch, who has relocated to Awka due to security challenges bedeviling his hometown and its environs, raised the alarm on Friday following the attack and burning down of his palace in Isseke in the same Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

READ ALSO  We arrested 12 kidnappers, 9 armed robbers during the just ended Yuletide - Anambra CP

According to him, the news of the attack on his palace by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen did not only come to him as a surprise, but was also devastating, as the arsonists burnt down everything he had laboured all his to acquire.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by these boys, and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve; and as it is now I am homeless.

“Everything was razed down, but I thank God that no life was lost, and nobody was harmed by those boys, and this is the way it has been in my town, Isseke,” the monarch was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO  How Gunmen Stormed Imo, Kill Security Man, Injure Others, Snatch Vehicle In Owerri

According to reports, the Anambra State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, explained that the situation in the area had been brought under control, while personnel of the Command had launched a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the attack.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Persistent Gridlock: Anambra Police Commissioner Sacrifices Night Sleep to Repair Failed Road Portions
Next article
Anambra Monarch’s Palace Nnabuife Burnt By Gunmen. Mbadinuju Former Driver Kidnapped

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  DFB decry Plights of Igbos, calls for release of all prisoners of Conscience

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.