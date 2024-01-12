Help! I’m Now Homeless — Another Top Anambra Stakeholder Cries Out

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely five months after Pascal Agbordike, the lawmaker representing the Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State cried out that he had been rendered homeless, following the burning down of his house by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums; another top stakeholder and traditional ruler in the State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife of Isseke community have also cried out over the same plight, as unidentified gunmen totally burnt down his house.

The monarch, who has relocated to Awka due to security challenges bedeviling his hometown and its environs, raised the alarm on Friday following the attack and burning down of his palace in Isseke in the same Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, the news of the attack on his palace by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen did not only come to him as a surprise, but was also devastating, as the arsonists burnt down everything he had laboured all his to acquire.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by these boys, and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve; and as it is now I am homeless.

“Everything was razed down, but I thank God that no life was lost, and nobody was harmed by those boys, and this is the way it has been in my town, Isseke,” the monarch was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the Anambra State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, explained that the situation in the area had been brought under control, while personnel of the Command had launched a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the attack.