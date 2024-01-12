8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Five Killed As Black Marine, Joint Border Patrol Exchange Fire In Bakassi

National
Black Marine Regrouping As Tension Increases In Bakassi
Black Marine Regrouping As Tension Increases In Bakassi

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Five persons has been reportedly killed following exchange of gunfire between Joint Border Patrol and the Black Marine militants at the maritime border area of Bakassi Peninsula.

Report say the militant group, loyal to the Biafra Nations League, BnL, stormed the border with two speed boats killing three Cameroonian Forces and one Nigerian Navy personnel while it lost one fighter.

Recall that the BnL had warned authorities to refrain from resuming oil exploitation in the region.

Simon Ekpa, Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has also warmed oil firms to refrain from drilling untill they come to agreement with Biafra

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Monarch’s Palace Nnabuife Burnt By Gunmen. Mbadinuju Former Driver Kidnapped
Next article
Anambra: High Expectations, As Power Changes Hand in Ebenator

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Uncertainty As Obasanjo Meets Iwuanyanwu, Other Igbo Leaders

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.