Five Killed As Black Marine, Joint Border Patrol Exchange Fire In Bakassi

Five persons has been reportedly killed following exchange of gunfire between Joint Border Patrol and the Black Marine militants at the maritime border area of Bakassi Peninsula.

Report say the militant group, loyal to the Biafra Nations League, BnL, stormed the border with two speed boats killing three Cameroonian Forces and one Nigerian Navy personnel while it lost one fighter.

Recall that the BnL had warned authorities to refrain from resuming oil exploitation in the region.

Simon Ekpa, Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has also warmed oil firms to refrain from drilling untill they come to agreement with Biafra