5 die, 30 rescued in Anambra boat mishap

By Chuks Eke

Five persons have been confirmed dead, 30 others rescued in a boat mishap that occured in River Niger around Mmiata Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the boat was sailing from Kogi State to Onitsha, Anambra state through the River Niger before it got capsized at the Mmiata Anam bank of the river.

A source in the riverine area of the community told our correspondent that the incident happened on yesterday morning, Sunday.

A video made available to newsmen showed that the yet-to-be-identified deceased comprised mainly of women and children.

Though the deceased persons have not been identified, they were said to hail from a riverine part of Kogi State, and were traveling by water to Onitsha for various businesses.

The source said, “Early this morning, there was a boat that capsized at River Niger. Some of the victims are from parts of Kogi State and Mmiata Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area.”

The Anambra State police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident when contacted, saying that its operatives received a distress call and rushed to the scene and were able to rescue about 30 persons, while five were already dead.

Ikenga said, “The situation is under control. Our marine operatives on getting the distress call about the incident responded swiftly.

“We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, please.”

Meantime, the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Hon. Tony Nwoye has commiserated the bereaved family of the victims, adding that he would speed boats for the riverine people under his constituency.