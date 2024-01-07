8.4 C
New York
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Tinubu Orders Probe Into Payments Made By Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs

Press Releases
Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mohammed Idris, the Honorable Minister of Information and National Orientation of Nigeria, issues this statement to address the widespread information circulating regarding the use of public funds by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledges the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

READ ALSO  Text Of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's New Year Address To The Nation

In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary  source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

READ ALSO  Text Of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's New Year Address To The Nation

Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public.

Mohammed Idris
Minister of Information and National Orientation
January 7, 2024

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
5 die, 30 rescued in Anambra boat mishap

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Text Of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's New Year Address To The Nation

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.