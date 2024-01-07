8.4 C
Taraba CAN caution govt on the escalations of Security threat bedevilling the state

N/East
By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse
The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN is disheartened by the fact that the state has continued to suffer from the nefarious and unwholesome activities of bandits, kidnappers and other Men of the underworld.
The  recent abduction of some people in Yorro locals government area of the state by bandits which their video surfaced on the social media, has posed for serious concern for all and sundry which calls for concerted efforts on Taraba state government, amongst other stakeholders to win the fight against banditry and kidnapping.
In a statement issued by Taraba state Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and signed by it’s Chairman  express concern as saying” CAN is disheartened by the fact that the state has continued to suffer from the nefarious and unwholesome activities of bandits, kidnappers and other Men of  underworld”
Recalled that Christians and Muslims including a Clerics were abducted. It may interest the public to know despite the fact that the church paid ransom for the release of their Clergy the abductors refused to release them. But instead released other muslims abductees in their place. This unimaginable acts is taking place in Taraba State. Just imagine what it is for common people to gather money and pay ransom for their love ones.
It further stated that Enough is enough. Our state must not be subjected as such. Government must rise up to this challenge as we can’t fold our arms seeing our communities being deteriorating, and humiliated without taken any positive actions.
The Traditional institution, religious leaders both Christians and Muslims and individuals must Synergize with the government and other relevant agencies to expose the hide out of these evil people.
Its high time we allow development to thrive than activities retarding our journey to the promised land.
Its a collective responsibility to free our communities from these elements. Each and every one whether Christians, Muslims, or Pagans is a stakeholder in the business of our peaceful coexistence. And fight against banditry and kidnapping. Don’t keep quiet over suspected individuals or groups especially in the rural areas. Don’t cover them up. If you notice something, say something in the interest of our collective peace and our physical development.
The present administration of Dr Agbu Kefas in the state has shown enough commitment and determination to tackle these elements, let us be partners in progress in this course.
Prayer altars should be raised by believers and fervently cry for God’s Divine Mercy upon the state.
Signed
Rev Dr Isaiah Magaji Jirapye
Chairman CAN Taraba State

