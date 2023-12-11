You’re a Typical Example of a Virtuous Woman — Anambra Police Commissioner Extols Wife on 50th Birthday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has described his wife as the best on earth and a typical example of a virtuous woman.

CP Adeoye disclosed this during the 50th birthday celebration of the wife, Mrs. Bolanle Adeoye, on Sunday.

The event, which held in Awka, the Anambra State capital pulled participants from different walks of life who came to fete the quintessential celebrant, who is also the Chairperson of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in the State.

Born five decades ago, Mrs. Adeoye gracefully marked her milestone with an air of elegance, surrounded by well-wishers who commended her dedication to community service and support for law enforcement.

Speaking at the event, the husband of the celebrant and Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Adeoye described her as the pillar of their home, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support in his police career, and her steadfastness, courage, doggedness and faithfulness, especially during the challenging times in their marital journey decades ago.

He recounted their journey together, especially from in the early years of their marriage, when, after delivering their first child, it took them up to seven years to deliver another one, and unfortunately who died shortly after she was delivered.

While noting that the period has remained the most challenging time for them till date, but which they eventually overcame through the help and grace of God; CP Adeoye, said his wife’s doggedness and firmness throughout the period was second to none. He further noted that their union was eventually blessed with three more children, Ayotunde, Samuel, Elizabeth, and David, who are all currently doing well in their studies and respective areas of endeavour in different parts of the world.

While showering panegyrics on his wife for her outstanding qualities, the Anambra Police Chief, who described the spouse as the best, further appreciated God for blessing him a virtuous woman and wonderful children, while also wishing her more prosperous and fulfilled years ahead.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Ichie Sir Izuchukwu Nwabueze said the gathering was not only to celebrate Mrs. Adeoye @50, but also to acknowledge the commendable efforts of both her and her husband in maintaining law and order in Anambra State, adding that the they have remained true inspiration to the people of the State.

He also extolled the celebrant and her husband for the good works they have been doing in coordinating the police officers in the State and their wives, noting that their leadership has brought about positive changes in the community.

Also speaking, a Special Guest at the event and Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, lauded Mrs. Adeoye’s commitment to community development and her exemplary role in empowering women through POWA.

While observing that the celebrant’s

dedication to service and her advocacy for women’s empowerment are truly admirable, the number-one civil servant in Anambra, also described her as a beacon of strength and inspiration for many, emphasizing that her impact goes beyonds the law enforcement community.

Barr. Igwegbe also stressed the need for more women like Mrs. Adeoye in leadership positions, while encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

In her vote of thanks, the jubilant celebrant, Mrs. Adeoye, overwhelmed with profound gratitude, took a moment to acknowledge the divine grace that guided her through five glorious decades, as she expressed her special appreciation to the Almighty, for the precious gift of life and the countless blessings that have adorned her journey.

With a charming smile, she also further extolled her husband, whom she also described as the best husband on earth, commending him for his unwavering support and love, which, she acknowledged, have been the bedrock of her strength. Specially commending members of POWA, Mrs. Adeoye also hailed the esteemed guests for their presence that added immeasurable joy to the celebration, especially despite the short notice. She further wished them boundless joy, prosperity, and fulfillment.

Other distinguished personalities who graced the occasion include the Federal Commissioner, Public Complainant Commission (Anambra State), Loolo Emelda Nwajiofo-Okoli; the Majority Leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr Ikenna Ofodeme; Group Capt., Arc Sir Benson Okoye; the Command Management Team led by DC Akin Fakorede; Her worship Chief Magistrate Gladys Moneke-Okpala; POWA Executives, senior and junior police officers in the State, captains of industries, political and religious leaders, among others.

Aside cutting of cake, the birthday celebration also featured music performances by the Police Band, special renditions by members of POWA, spectacular dance steps from the celebrant, presentation of gifts, as well as the uncommon conviviality that made the event a memorable one indeed.