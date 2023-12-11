8.4 C
Uncertainty As 27 Rivers State House Of Assembly Members Defect To APC

Politics

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The political landscape in Rivers State has witnessed a significant development as 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have reportedly shifted allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A member of the Assembly, Enemi George, confirmed that the 27 lawmakers were under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule.

The lawmakers, purportedly allied with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, made this decision during their session on Monday morning.

According to reports, the defection from the PDP to the APC took place during the House’s meeting on December 11.

Following their decision, the lawmakers were observed holding the flags of the APC in a collective photograph session after the assembly’s sitting.

