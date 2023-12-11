8.4 C
New York
Monday, December 11, 2023
Street Traders Sabotaging Our Efforts of Giving Awka a Befitting Outlook of a Capital City — ACTDA, Plans Massive Enforcement

News

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State government has vowed to destroy goods of defiant street traders who have refused to get off the street and make of their shops despite the a series of repeated warnings issued to them on the dangers and disadvantages associated with doing so.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr. Ossy Onuko, gave the warning in a statement made available to this reporter on Monday, in which he regretted that the activities of street traders in Awka have not only exposed many people to risks of being crushed by oncoming vehicle, but also deface the aesthetics of the capital city, especially along the new roads being constructed by the government.

This, he said, also sabotage the state government’s efforts of giving Awka the befitting outlook and standard of a capital as those seen in different parts of the developed world, and therefore should not be condoned or treated with gentle approach any longer.

The ACTDA Boss emphasized that any goods of the street traders seen on the street from 15th will no longer be seized as they used to do it before, but will be completely destroyed and crushed to rubbles there and then, to serve as deterrent to others, since the traders have developed the culture of returning to the streets shortly after their seized goods are released.

His words: “Recall that, for the past one year, we have repeatedly declared war on street trading and obstruction of motor ways by petty traders who have left their shops or market, as the case were, to trade on the road.

“So, we are giving this as an ultimatum to them, that by 15th of this month, we are going to massively engage in destruction of their goods. We are not saying seizing their goods this time.

“We are saying massive destruction of goods of whatever quantity or volume we find on the roads obstructing motor ways and causing gridlock. This warning is especially to those who sell goods and render services on the dual carriageway from the UNIZIK Junction to Isuaniochia, along the popular Club Road, along the Old INEC Road, along the Regina Caeli Road, along the Aroma Junction, along Government House Road, along the Ifite Awka Road, and other parts of the capital city.

“This is a clear warning to them, that they should, as a matter of urgency, desist forthwith from indulging in such character or such practice, as 15th December 2023 is the deadline when we will engage in massive destruction of these goods when we see them on the road. To be forewarned is to be forearmed,” he concluded.

