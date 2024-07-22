We Will Publish Adverts Soon for Those Interested in Contesting for VC — UNIZIK

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has said advertorials would be published soon on national dailies for those interested in contesting for the post of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Dr. Emma Ojukwu, the Special Adviser to the newly-appointed Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday shortly after the new Acting VC, Prof. Carol Umobi received a handover note from her predecessor, Prof. Joe Ikechebelu, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University.

Recall that the newly-constituted 10th Governing Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, on Saturday, presented an appointment letter to Prof. Umobi as the new Acting Vice Chancellor of the school, barely two months after Prof. Ikechebelu took over from the immediate-past substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, in Acting capacity.

Prof. Umobi’s appointment has, however, continued to generate a chain of reactions and counter-reactions from different corners, as people and groups bare their minds on her emergence and the circumstances surrounding the appointment.

However, Prof. Ikechebelu, who was alleged to have earlier refused to vacate the office, on Monday, handed over to Prof. Umobi in a brief ceremony that was witnessed by some senior academic and non-academic staff of the University; and during which she also pledged to operate an open-door policy.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the incident, Dr. Ojukwu, who was the University’s Public Relations Officer, explained that Umobi’s appointment followed due process and was in concordance with the University’s Act of 2003 and 2007 (as amended).

According to him, Prof. Ikechebelu, who was removed last Saturday by the Governing Council, was only directed to assume on temporary capacity and oversee the affairs of the University, pending when the Council would appoint an Acting VC, and which was then done on Saturday.

He emphasized that Prof. Ikechebelu, who was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) was never an Acting Vice Chancellor, as the directive given to him to temporarily overseer the affairs of the University does not equate being an Acting VC.

Continuing, Dr. Ojukwu said: “There are misrepresentations that there are two acting Vice Chancellors in the University; but no one was appointed until now, and the recently-constituted Council of the University has just been appointed and also taken over.

“The Chairman of the Council has just fulfilled its first assignment by picking an acting Vice Chancellor.”

According to him, since Prof. Ikechebelu has interest to contest for the post of substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, it was good that he was removed and returned to his previous position as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), since the Council said that anyone overseeing the University or holding the position of an Acting VC cannot contest for the substantive Vice Chancellorship position, to ensure everyone contestant has a fair-playing ground.

“The Council said anyone who will contest to be substantive will not be acting so that everyone will get equal playing ground.

“ASUU advises that it would not be good for Ikechebelu to act, when he has interest in being a substantive. If Ikechebelu wishes to contest, he should know that the advert will be out soon and he can apply,” Ojukwu said.

While noting that the new Acting VC, Prof. Carol, has a non-renewable tenure of six months, before which a substantive Vice Chancellor must have been elected; he further revealed that the advertisement for contesting of the position of the substantive VC would soon be published on national dailies, so that those interested and qualified can apply, including Prof. Ikechebelu, who has now returned to his previous position as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration).