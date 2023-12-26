Uzodimma Urged To Conduct LG Election In First Quarter Of 2024

From Joshua Chibuzom

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has received a call from Owerri Zone Awareness Coalition (OZAC) to prioritize the democratization of local governments in the state by organizing local government elections in the first quarter of 2024.

The socio-political organization conveyed this appeal through a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Okwu, and made available to Our correspondent..

OZAC emphasized the importance of bringing democracy to the grassroots, pointing out that it has been several years since local government elections were held in the state.

The coalition asserted that aligning local governments with democratic principles is crucial, considering their proximity to the people.

Governor Uzodimma, being a product of elections and having secured a second term in office through the democratic process, was urged by OZAC, to reciprocate by facilitating local government elections without further delay.

The Coalition argued that the lack of local government elections has hindered grassroots development, emphasizing that the absence of these elections has impeded progress in the state for the past seven years.

In their assessment, OZAC highlighted the dire state of the local government system in Imo State due to the absence of elected Council Chairmen and Councillors.

They asserted that the delay in conducting local government elections has adversely affected the overall development and progress of the state.

Calling for prompt action, OZAC urged Governor Uzodimma to demonstrate his commitment to democracy and good governance by conducting local government elections in the first quarter of 2024.

They stated that such a move would signal a commitment to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the masses in Imo State.