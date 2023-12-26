Oba kingdom is in dire need of security, development-oriented new town union exco – OGI

By Chuks Eke

Members of Oba Global Initiative, OGI,, an association of indigenes of Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state, residing in Nigeria, United States of America, USA, United Kingdom, UK & Ireland, Southern Africa, European Union, EU and others parts of the world have restated their commitment to enthrone a credible, security and development-oriented and peace-driven executive of Oba Patriotic Union, OPU.

Specifically, OGI said during their forthcoming town union election scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 31, this year they would like to enthrone a credible executive who would checkmate the current spate of insecurity in the area where gunmen have in several occasions, invaded some night clubs and other black spots in the area and killed innocent citizens at will without challenges.

Chairman Board of Trustees of OGI, Dr. Obiora Anyoku who disclosed this at Oba while speaking to newsmen ahead of the community’s forthcoming December 31, 2023 town union election, said: “we expect a free, fair, credible and transparent election of men of proven integrity to emerge as new executive members of OPU at the end of the election”.

OGI insisted that since its major objective is to promote peace, security and development-oriented policies and programmes in the community through advocacy and interventions, it is incumbent upon their members to work towards the enthronement of good order where insecurity, rancour and violence would pave way for security, development and peaceful coexistence.

Flanked by the Coordinator of OGI, Mr. Nwanne Ejikeme, a former President-General of OPU, Chief Ifeatu Uzowulu and other members of OGI, Dr. Anyoku declared: ” we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the success of the election, adding, age, health,coeducational and credibility status are the prerequisites for electing the new town union leaders who will in turn, conduct an election of a new traditional ruler of the area to take over the royal throne vacated by the late Igwe Peter Exenwa some years ago when he joined his ancestors”

He recalled that their members and indeed all wells meaning people of Oba are deeply concerned over the turn of events in the area, following the of an Interim Town Union Government for Oba on April 1, this year by the state government with certain terms of reference such as functioning for few months and restore the spirit of oneness for a more unified peaceful coexistence.

He however expressed optimism that the election of such credible town union executive would help to select or elect a credible traditional ruler who would succeed the the late Igwe Ezebwa, the Ezeokpoko of Oba at the appropriate time.