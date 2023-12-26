Tinubu: “There is Chaos in Bokkos & Barkin Ladi of Plateau & the soldiers have been overwhelmed”

Munatare Munashak reporting from Dares Mandar

The communities of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi have been turned to killing fields by invading Fulani militia from the Mountains of neighbouring Cameroon.

The deadly attacks started on 24th of December 2025 a day before Christmas. The continued to 24hours without the arrival of the Nigeria security forces. Reports indicate over 113 were killed before the arrival of the Nigeria security forces.

Despite the late arrival of security operatives, eyewitnesses indicated that the operatives were grossly inadequate due to shortage of men against the firepower of the “marauding hired Fulani militia” from neighbouring African Countries. The attacks continued to Christmas Day and up till this morning [December 26, 2023].

According to available information, an attack was carried out in the morning hours of 26th December 2023 at Fiton Mbar rendering 5 people dead. The killed were women and children.

These new attacks were coming around 10am this morning as the community members prepared to bury 17 community members killed in Maiyanga and another 8 that was killed in Tenti Baba. The two communities belong to Mandar Butura ward of Bokkos LGA.

The leaders of the community are sending an SOS to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to send special forces from Abuja under the direction of the Chief of Army and Defence Staff to neutralize these Fulani terrorists.

“This is broad day light terrorism that seems to reclaim the geographical part of the Middle belt from the Nigerian map. The idea is to send the villagers packing while they occupy the land.” – said a community leader in Bokkos.

Presently, most of the villages have been deserted and surrounded by the militia and the soldiers appear unable overpower them.