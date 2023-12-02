Uncertainty, As Youths Bathe Joe Igbokwe’s Kinsman with Acid in Nnewi

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It is a period of severe pain and agony for Mr. Christopher Obianefo Igbokwe of Okpunoeze Uruagu, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as yet-to-be-identified individuals poured acid on him.

The victim, whom has been identified as a kinsman to Chief Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to video currently trending on the social media, the victim was colossally affected by the acid, as he can no longer see with any of his eyes at the moment.

The video also shows the victim lying at the Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, Akwudo in Otolo Nnewi, where treatment was being administered to him amidst severe pains.

Although, information about the acid bath and the circumstances surrounding the attack are still sketchy at the moment, it was gathered that Mr. Igbokwe was attacked on Friday evening by his

step siblings who specifically targeted his face with the acid. The suspects were also said to be on the run currently.

“The matter is also being handled by state CID, Awka, according to the report we got and that the culprits are on the run,” a source said.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, made efforts to get the reactions of the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on the incident, but all to no avail, as he did not pick his call or respond to his message.

More details later…