8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Uncertainty, As Youths Bathe Joe Igbokwe’s Kinsman with Acid in Nnewi

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It is a period of severe pain and agony for Mr. Christopher Obianefo Igbokwe of Okpunoeze Uruagu, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as yet-to-be-identified individuals poured acid on him.

The victim, whom has been identified as a kinsman to Chief Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to video currently trending on the social media, the victim was colossally affected by the acid, as he can no longer see with any of his eyes at the moment.

The video also shows the victim lying at the Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, Akwudo in Otolo Nnewi, where treatment was being administered to him amidst severe pains.

READ ALSO  Aftermath Of Off-cycle Election : What Tinubu Discussed With Uzodimma, APC Leaders 

Although, information about the acid bath and the circumstances surrounding the attack are still sketchy at the moment, it was gathered that Mr. Igbokwe was attacked on Friday evening by his
step siblings who specifically targeted his face with the acid. The suspects were also said to be on the run currently.

“The matter is also being handled by state CID, Awka, according to the report we got and that the culprits are on the run,” a source said.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, made efforts to get the reactions of the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on the incident, but all to no avail, as he did not pick his call or respond to his message.

READ ALSO  Be good ambassadors of Abia state, Igbani Uka tells Abia indigenes resident in  Anambra 

More details later…

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
J- teach teacher’s hold SUBED Chairman hostage disrupt aptitude test in Dutse
Next article
Infrastructural Development in AMAC: Is Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Emulating Nyesom Wike?

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Over 100 Appontees To Go As Uzodimma Begins Plans For New Imo State Executive Council

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.