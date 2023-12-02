J- teach teacher’s hold SUBED Chairman hostage disrupt aptitude test in Dutse

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse.

Thousands of temporary J- teach teachers under jigawa state government initiatives have embarked on peaceful protest and interrupted the aptitude test organized by State Universal Basic Education for the recruitment of 6,000 teachers ,while the chairman of the board Professor Haruna Musa was said to have escaped lynched in one of the Centres at Federal University Dutse Centre.

The candidates had protest and interrupted the organized aptitude test on alleged plan by some self centered officials to introduce impunity in the recruitment process as against the instruction given by the state governor Malam Umar Namadi.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the aggrieved J-Teach candidate Abbas Muazu Aujara said , 4,500 of them were recruited last two years ,and in that process they sat for five different aptitude test and three different virification exercise.

” Today we have spent two years as J-Teach staff contributing our own quarters in Jigawa Educational development, surviving on a token amount of allowance”

” The state governor had last month directed for observing us to permanent teachers, We went for screaning and documentation in accordance with the State’s Civil Service rules just last week, but to our own dismay we were invited for another aptitude test, and you can see there are thousands of new faces who are not J-teach members came for the test”

“This raise suspesion that, the organizer of the test have a hiding agenda of replacing those who spent two years in the system with their favorite candidate who had never been in classroom”

According to Aujara we were made to understand that Governor Namadi approved new rules for teachers recruitment starting from placing candidate to temporary teachers to ensure only qualified and those with passion to be considered for the job.

“Unfortunately it appears now some people want to sabotage the governor’s effort in revitalizing the state education with provision of adequate and un-qualified teachers due to selfish interest, that is way we blocked this excercise ( Aptitude text) to hold.

Aujara then called on the state governor Malam Umar Namadi to investigate and take an appropriate actions before his 12 point agenda drift into ocean

Receiving the aggrieved J-Teach staff at Dutse Government house, the chief of staff Government House Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa promised to channel all their grievances to the state governor, and assured them justice.