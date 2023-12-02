Infrastructural Development in AMAC: Is Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Emulating Nyesom Wike?

History was made in Nigeria on October 21, 2022, when a government in power, honoured a Governor from opposition party, with Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery at Nigerian Excellence in Public Service Award. For the purpose of refreshing the minds of Nigerians, here is the letter from presidency, intimating Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as he then was, of the award presentation: “Since his assumption of Office on May 29, 2015, Governor Wike has been widely acclaimed for his infrastructural revolution, which has seen him impacting on all facets of development.

“With giant strides in road construction and rehabilitation; construction of unprecedented 12 flyovers in the state, healthcare Infrastructure; education, health, sports, agriculture, among others, Wike is fondly called Mr. Projects by many Nigerians. “He has vowed not to rest on his oars until his last day in office. “The only way we can show gratitude to the people for the confidence reposed in us by the people is to continue to serve them with all our hearts and might. I will continue to commission projects until the last day. We can’t stop.

”We were elected to serve the people. We will continue to offer quality services to our people. Even our worst critics will agree that we have delivered excellently on our campaign promises. By God’s grace we will finish strong and our incoming governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will continue in our legacy of quality service to our people.

On Monday, 27, November 2023, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, while flagging off rehabilitation of the 1.58km Dnako Township Road, declared that he was emulating FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the execution of projects in the Council. Since that statement from AMAC Chair, a lot of Nigerians have been making inquiries about Honorable Maikalangu. Some are even asking, why should he speak in that manner, that nobody can rival what Wike did in Rivers State. But was Hon Maikalangu trying to equate himself with Wike in Absolute term? This writer thinks he is merely equating himself with the FCT minister in Comparative term. Maikalangu is only trying to say that he has done well in AMAC as Chairman, just as Wike did very well in Rivers State as Governor. Rivers State has 27 local Government Areas, so, AMAC can only be equated to Obi Akpor LGA.

For those Nigerians who may want to know more about Honourable Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of AMAC, and the Council in general; AMAC is one of the Six (6) Area Councils in FCT. It has twelve (12) Wards; the other 5 Area Councils have Ten Wards (10) each. Hon Maikalangu is a first time Chairman. He is from Garki ward.

According to verifiable report, Hon Maikalangu has executed many road projects in AMAC. He is fondly called “Mr. Projects” like Wike because of many roads he has either constructed or rehabilitated in AMAC. Reports have that he has cumulatively constructed between 40- 50 kilometer road in the 12 Wards that make-up AMAC. It therefore means that each of the 12 Wards has benefited about 4.2 kilometers road so far under Hon Maikalangu-led AMAC. Just like under Wike’s administration, Maikalangu, has equally done well in other sectors, like, Health, Solar powered rural electrification, Agriculture, Education, Environment and Waste Management etc.

This statement from Hon Maikalangu, three days after his “Wike Emulation” statement, sums up his toil as far as road projects in AMAC is concerned; precisely on Thursday, at the ground breaking ceremony to mark the commencement for the rehabilitation of Mabushi township road in the Council. Hear from the Horse’s mouth and verify, if you can! “As a responsible government that adheres to the yearnings of its people, it is our responsibility to meet the needs and aspirations of all the electorates. This will enable residents to enjoy the dividends of democracy and feel the impact of good governance within their various communities.

“Providing basic infrastructures such as this cannot be overrated as luxurious but necessary facilities to make life easy. It would also motivate residents to carry out their civic responsibilities without stress. Therefore, our focus has been more of road construction and rehabilitation in addition to other achievements in rural electrification, water and educational development, among others. “It will interest you to know that as part of our legacy projects, we are celebrating today the construction and completion of over 10 asphalt roads in the 12 political wards of the Area Council and are awaiting commissioning.

“For the record purposes, beginning from 16th June, 2022, we have committed time and money to the construction of roads within Kpegyi community, Damagaza Village, Wumba village, and Gwagwa (by Police Station). “We have also completed the Dutsen-Garki, Jikwoyi and Unguwan Sarki access roads in Orozo. We also re-awarded the Iddo-Sarki access road project along the Airport road and it is FULLY completed. In addition to our completed legacy roads projects, there are about five on-going road projects across the Area Council to add to the one we are about to commence today. Like I have mentioned several times, we are here to serve the people and we will leave no stone unturned until we make positive impacts across board,”

The question now is, can we honestly equate Honourable Zakka Christopher Maikalangu’s achievements so far in AMAC with that of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the Governor of Rivers State, in comparative term? Yes, we can. Again, verify and make informed judgment.

Emeka Oraetoka,

Communications Consultant @ Gilt-Edge Communications,

Writes in from Abuja. via

GSM: 08056031187, 09039094636

e-mail:giltsdaimension@gmail.com.