Federal Lawmaker Buys SUV Worth Million of Naira for His Daughter for Graduating from Secondary School

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Nigerian federal lawmaker, Alhaji Yusuf Gagdi, has presented a new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to his daughter on her graduation from secondary school.

Gagdi, a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APC), is the honourable member representing the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Constituency of Plateau State in the Federal House of Representatives.

Reports have it that the 43-year-old lawmaker, over the weekend, splurged on a brand-new Lexus RX SUV, which he presented to his daughter to congratulate her on her graduation from secondary school.

The daughter, Aisha Gadgi, who just finished from the Lead British International School in Abuja, was also said to have done well in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Sharing pictures from the graduation ceremony on his social media handle, Hon. Gagdi wrote, “Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love.

“I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness.

“Congratulations, my shining star!”

The lawmaker’s gesture has, however, sparked off a chain of reactions and counter-reactions on social media, as some netizens praise his generosity, while some others criticize the gesture as extravagant in the face of the current economic realities in the country and the sufferings of the masses.

A Facebook user, Lawan Bala Muhammad wrote, “Just secondary school not university. That good representation”

Abubakar Alhaji Abubakar said Nigeria’s “democracy is in wheelchair”.

Abdul Muhammad said, “While his constituents are there without electricity, water, access road or job opportunities.”

“So she would be gifted a jet when she graduates from the university, mispriority of highest order!all the same,congrats to the young damsel,” King Sunday Ajayi wrote.

Adebanjo Joshua said, “SUV that worths more than N75M wasted on secondary school graduated daughter while his constituents are left unemployed and impoverished? God will punish you!”

Babadoko Kutigi wrote, “And they (politicians)keep on telling innocent and venerable Nigerians to be patient with government while add more millions to their reserves everyday by day.”

Ahmerd Muserh said, “How i wish! Such is happening amidst the uncertainty of twice meal for the masses. Nigeria is not a country, it’s a business organisation with heartless proprietors. Astagfirullah!”

Nura Isyaku Fagge wrote, “This is the same lawmaker pretending to pity our situation. He was once addressing the chamber nearly crying.. Mhm.”

Tpl Imrana Daura said, “He could have used the money used in buying the car and settle school fees for the less privileged. At least he can for over 300 students in the Nigerian Federal University tuition fees system.”

Also, Ibrahim Magaji Alkasim said, “This car is worth 80-100 Million Naira. How long will it take a working class Nigerian to buy it?

“The politicians are nothing but bunch of looters, they milk the country dry and if you ask for 250k minimum wage they will say Nigeria doesn’t have that money to pay its workers. Always borrowing money from China, IMF and world Bank, they are the same people that will share the money as bogus allowances and mismanage the rest.”

Reacting on X, #kubcy17 wrote, “Absolute nonsense and rubbish in this trying time. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi doesn’t have a single respect for the people of his constituency.”