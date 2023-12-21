Soludo’s Administration Will End In 2025, Labour Party Slams APGA

The leadership of Labour Party (LP), in Anambra, has said the administration of Governor Charles Soludo will not go beyond 2025.

The State Chairman of the party, Hon. Emeh Ugochukwu, who disclosed this in a communique issue to Journalists during a press conference in Awka, on Wednesday, said the governor will not win for the second term in office because of his poor performance and hatred the people now have against the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA led-government in the state.

He said the Labour Party is fully structured across the three Senatorial District to take over power from the governor and APGA come 2025 governorship election in the state.

He called on the public to disregard the APGA statement made by it National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, describing Senator Tony Nwoye as one of the mistakes of the obidient wind that Ndi-anambra North must correct.

Opara noted that If Soludo ever declares to run for a second term in office, it will be such a huge tsunamic movement that will crush the opposition to rubbles. For now, Prof. Soludo is busy delivering on his mandate across the State and in all sectors.

Reacting further on the APGA statement via communique, the LP Chairman, Hon Ugochukwu, said that the administration of governor Soludo will not run beyond 2025 because of poor performances.

According to him, “Our Great Party, since the Supreme court verdict, has been undergoing some internal restructuring in order to face the challenges ahead. I believe in a fewonths time, Nigerians and Ndi Anambra will see a brand new Labour Party.

“We all know that Labour Party is a mass movement for all Nigerians irrespective of Tribe, Religion or Ethnicity.

“Nigerians voted massively for our National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and all our candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Although the outcome of the election and Court Processes has come and gone; we make bold to say, we are proud of our son and Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“Six Months has gone by, our members in various states of the Federation were sworn in either as Governor, Senators, House of Representatives Members or House of Assembly Members. Within these months, our National Assembly Members from Senator Dr Tony Nwoye, Senator Victor Umeh down to House of Representatives Members to House of Assembly Members, we are proud of their achievements so far in the National Assembly. We and the Obidient Family are proud of them. They are true Ambassadors of A New Nigeria. We urge them to continue to keep faith, A New Nigeria is still possible with Mr Peter Obi and Labour Party.

“Let us use this medium to react to some trending issues about Our Party and Senator Tony Nwoye. We do not need a soothsayer to tell Prof. Soludo that he has failed Ndi Anambra. We are not surprised at Prof. Soludo and His Media hirelings utterances against Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party in Anambra and Now Dr Tony Nwoye.

“Prior to 2023 General Elections, Gentlemen of the Press, We all saw the letter Prof. Soludo wrote just to spite Our Candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“He didn’t stop there, he worked tirelessly to frustrate the Nigerian Project because he believed if it is not him, it should not be anyone else.

” Prof. Soludo, Nigerians are still waiting for the Part 2 of the Letter as you said.

“We want to let Nigerians and Ndi Anambra know that we are proud of Our State Representatives at the National Assembly. They have distinguished themselves as true Ambassadors of A New Nigeria Project.”

On Senator Dr Tony Nwoye:

The LP also lauded Senator Dr Tony Nwoye, who according to the party, was elected to the national Assembly by the great and good people of Anambra North senatorial District because of his unique style of leadership.

“He is one of the Leaders in our Party we are proud of.

“He has been vocal on State and National issues. The recent Statement he made at a reception held in his Honour and other members of our Great Party has brought fear upon Governor Soludo and Ndi APGA. In case, Prof. Soludo thinks we have forgotten, Ndi Anambra has not forgotten and what Senator Nwoye did was to remind Prof. Soludo, your betrayal and sabotage is still fresh in the minds of the people.

“This Reminder has brought an unwarranted media derangement from the peckish APGA media boys to write against Labour Party and the Most Distinguished Senator Dr Tony Nwoye who was divinely and brotherly elected to salvage poor representation for Anambra North at the National Assembly.

“The APGA government should focus on feeding Anambra State with the expectations of the people.

“As at today, Ndi Anambra has rejected APGA, Quality representation is all Anambra citizens clamour for, which Ndi Anambra Has not seen in the Government of Prof. Soludo.

“The Government has been insensitive to the plight of our People; it has subjected Ndi Anambra To extreme Poverty to the point of diverting Palliatives sent to Anambra State to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and poor quality of Service delivery.

“We are proud of What Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Dr Tony Nwoye are doing in the Senate.

“Within the first six months the two have been in the senate, it has been all about service delivery. And within the first six months, the following Bills and Motions have been sponsored, co-sponsored in their names and they have attracted and facilitated some projects within their Senatorial zones. Within the period in review, Dr Tony Nwoye has proven that he is in the Senate for serious Business.

*Dr Tony Nwoye has facilitated the release of funds for the rehabilitation of Otuocha-Nzam-Innoma-Iheaka-Ibaji-Kogi Federal Roads in the 2023 supplementary budget. Not only did he champion it, he followed it up with actions by writing letters and seeing the Minister in charge, on the need for that road to be completed to ease the pains of our people travelling to Abuja. Today, the Road Project has been awarded to NigerCat Construction Company.

*Senator Nwoye has also moved a motion for the dualization of 33-Nkwelle-Aguleri road junction.

* Senator Nwoye has co-sponsored A motion on Police brutality against Innocent Citizens of the Country, the motion was graciously carried by the Senate. Today, there are some changes in the conduct of policemen in the country. The motion provides serious punishment for erring officers of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

* Nwoye sponsored a motion on the lopsided Ministerial appointment of President Tinubu. This Motion Moved by Senator Tony Nwoye was applauded by All Major Stakeholders of South East. In fact, APC South East zone wrote a letter of appreciation to Dr Tony Nwoye for being a voice for the South East at the time it was needed most.

* Nwoye sponsored a bill named Federal University of Education, Nsugbe. The importance of the bill is to convert Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe to a Federal University of Education. The bill has gone to second reading. And when passed into Law, the bill aims to upgrade Nwafor Orizu to a Federal Institution, This will make Ndi Anambra enjoy benefits as Federal Government workers.

* Nwoye has moved a motion asking Federal Government to immortalize Late Igbo leader, calling for the renaming of Federal Polytechnic Oko OR ANY OTHER FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S INSTITUTION after Prof. Ben Nwabueze.

*Dr Nwoye also sponsored a bill to amend NDDC Act in order to include Anambra State into NDDC so that the State and Anambra North will get the dividends of being an oil producing state.

* Dr Nwoye has facilitated the training of over 160 Anambra North Youths on Forex Trading and Cyber Security from SMEDAN.”

“Senator Victor Umeh, on his part, has been wonderful in his representation. The recent intervention on the demolition of Buildings in Lagos and other National Issues speaks volumes of who we sent to the National Assembly.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what our elected representatives are doing at the National Assembly are out there. We are proud of them. In Abia State, it is a success story and the people are very happy. That is what Labour Party stands for,” the communique concluded.