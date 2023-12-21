Students of Ruwafid medical College stage protest over non issuance of licence operation three yrs after graduation

By Suleiman Mohammed, Dutse

At least, 74 graduates of Rawafid International College of Health Technology, Dutse in Jigawa State,, have cried out over the non issuance of operating license from the National Council of Colleges of Nursing and Lab Students of Nigeria.

The students, at a news briefing in Dutse called on the Jigawa State Ministry of Health, and Medical Lab.Council of Nigeria to quickly intervene, and investigate the management of Rawafid College of Health Technology over the non-issuance of operation licenses after their graduation three years ago, as well payments of N5.4 million being induction, license charges , among other miscellaneous expenses of the seventy four graduates of the college.

The agrieved students made the call through the Union Government (SUG) President, Comrade Idris Abdulfatai.

“We have protested against our school authorities non challant attitudes and insensitive to our plights for withholding our operating licenses two year’s after graduation”

According to Comrade Idris Abdullatif, the school sent them to Zaria, in Kaduna State, for induction, instead of Dutse.

According to him on teaching to Zaria, we were not inducted nor award with operation license, on inquiry we were told that our fees was not been remitted to the School’s account by the Provost of our Institution, the Rawafid College of Nursing and Lab Sciences Dutse.

Contacted the Provost of Ruwafid College of Health Technology and Laboratory Sciences Dutse, Dr. Mustapha Al’amin pleaded with the graduating student’s over the.lapses occuted as saying it wasn’t been delibrate but due to a minor hitch that occured in between the school’s Management and the National Medical.Council due to.communication gap but the whole problems has been resolved.

He assured the graduating students getting their induction and license by first week.if January 2024.