Richard Eze Absconded As Imo NULGE Elects Charles Okere As New President Amidst Jubilation

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew|Owerri

Okechukwu Charles Okere has been elected as the new president of the Nigeria Union Of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Imo State Chapter

Okere, a committed Christian and respected Accountant from Ngokpualar Local Government Council Area of Imo State defeated the incumbent president with a total number of 126 votes, while Eze came a distant third position with 56 votes.

Also, Kyrian Igwebike came second position with total number of 66 votes.

In a very successful delegate poll held in Owerri, the Eastern Heartland on Wednesday, December 13, recorded presence of National President of NULGE, Senior Comr.Ambali Akeem Olatunji.

Other contestants who were declared winners are;

“Comr. Marcel Njagwu, as the Deputy President.

Comr. Kingsley Agbaruo Owuama, as the Treasurer.

Comr.Tochukwu Ezeahurukwe, as the State PRO.

Comr.Eric Igbojekwe Eric, for Young Workers.

Comr.Chuks Okoro, as Trustee 1.

Comr.Theophilus Odidika, as

Trustee 2.

Comr. Sam Anyanwu, as the Welfare Officer.

Comr.Viola Imo, as the Woman Leader.

Comr. Don , as the Auditor 1.

Comr. Kingsley Uba, as the Auditor 2.”

Our correspondent learnt that the defeated incumbent president, Richard Eze, who scored 56 votes at the poll shamefully absconded before the announcement of the results that led to his ‘Exit’.

Also, other contestant, Comr. Kyrian Igwebuike who scored 66 votes silently Left the election venue but later reversed his movement and showed signs of unity in a congratulatory manner to the winner.

For the Treasurership position, six persons tussled for the post but at last Comr.Agbaruo won the other fiver with 96 votes.

Those that lost on the Treasurership position are: Comr Ibeawuchi Ogwuegbu, got 21 votes, Comr.Nwajere got 27 votes, Comr.Stephen, anchored 14 votes, even as Comr.Obodo, got 83 votes and Bethel Nwarikwa, only secured 1 vote.

According to the National President, Chief Olatunji, “Okere’s victory has shown that Imolites (Local Government Workers) and Nigerians in Imo have spoken. They have made their collective choices as unionists. The election was the voice of the people and that of God.

“Imo workers have decided. They preferred Okere and his team as their leaders. They have decided. We have no doubt that the new Imo NULGE leadership under Okere shall bring in a paradigm shift to the way in which things are done here in the past.

“We want a better NULGE in Imo. We want Imo NULGE that will hit the ground running. The past leadership and experience about NULGE in Imo under the immediate past president, Comr.Richard Eze, was nothing to write home about. His regime was very unpleasant.

“Their Secretariat at the moment is in shamble, unsecured lack of leadership coordination, vandalisation of union properties, uncompleted building, dirty and unkept environment but I am convinced that things will be better with Okere.

“I am very optimistic that Comr.Charles Okey Okere shall do better. I want a legacy project by Okey Okere in the first one year of his reign as Imo NULGE President.

“I also know that Okere will launch Imo NULGE into the body of South-East NULGE and in Nigeria at large. The new NULGE is possible and Okere’s emergence as the President has made that very possible”, the National NULGE President hinted.

He therefore congratulated Imolites especially the Local Government Workers for having a new leadership under Okere.

President Olatunji, further lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for encouraging a free, fair and credible Imo NULGE polls by allowing a fair playing ground, even as he extended his birthday wishes to the Governor on his 65th anniversary.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected President, Okere, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the whole election exercise that enthroned him as the President of Imo NULGE.

In his words, “I did not emerged but the entire Imo Local Government Workers emerged winners. It is not easy to defeat an incumbent President of NULGE. What do I have? But I have the people and God. The people decided and elected as their President. The people and God have spoken.

”I shall run an all inclusive government. Recalled that during my electioneering campaigns, I told workers at the local government that a new NULGE is possible and today, it is a reality. A new Imo NULGE is very possible. Within the next one year, we shall revive Imo NULGE through peace initiative which is very paramount for the welfare, betterment and development of Local Government Workers in Imo.

“To those who contested for my position, I am a man of peace. I shall embrace everyone of them. I will accommodate all of them. My leadership shall very favourable to all the workers in the Local Government Areas of Imo State.

“To those who voted for me and those against me, you have done well. It was an election. It is now a history, we are discussing about good governance and quality leadership and effective service delivery. I will not disappoint you.

“I am for peace and unity. I love everyone. As I have earlier extended my hands of fellowship to service mankind and divinity. Under my watch as Imo NULGE President, workers must be carried along. Imo workers will surely ripe the dividends of democracy as I reign.”