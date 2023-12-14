GM Ebotrans Declares Blockades to Financial Leakages as Business Secret

From Mba Nnenna -Abakaliki

The Acting General Manager, Ebonyi state Transport Company Ebotrans, Dr Simon U. Idenyi says the secret of business is to block financial leakages.

The Acting GM stated this during an interview with pressmen at the company’s head office in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Dr Idenyi said that Ebotrans has recorded several achievements since he assumed office 6th June 2023, and the number of depot/motor parks have increased from 7 to 14 depots.

He said; “Previously, we had 7 depot (motor parks), but currently we have 14 depots. This is within the interval of 5 months I took over. I came in 6th June, 2023.

“And within these 5 months we have recorded a lot of achievements. We have depot in head office here; we call it Central depot, we have depot in Gunning road; that is where we load vehicles to Abuja, we have depots in other parts of the State and outside the State. Such as; Abangwa, Onitsha, Abuja.”

The acting GM explained that the new depots they have are; Onitsha depot, head office depot, Afikpo depot, Amasiri depot, Abuja depot, Ngwa road depot, Ariaria depot, ishiagu depot, Iboko depot and Nwezenyi depot.

He also said that a new depot would be opened at Port-Harcourt and Lagos by first week of January, 2024.

According to Dr Idenyi, his administration has installed Solar energy in most of the depots, to ensure safety of customers and their luggages. There are also water, toilet and bathroom facilities for their convenience.

The acting GM further stressed that the essence of Ebonyi government establishing the company is to make life affordable to the poor and save them from exploitation.