Impeachment Plot: Elders Make Case For Fubara, Invites Tinubu, ‘President Has No Role In Rivers Crisis’ – Fashola

The elders and leaders of the state led by a former Governor, Chief Rufus Ada-George have said the attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara is unacceptable.

Rivers elders condemned the controversial defection of 27 lawmakers of the state State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress,

This was revealed in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the elders and leaders on Sunday in Port Harcourt and made available to newsmen.

The communique was signed by Ada-George, pioneer spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe and 12 others.

The communiqué partly read, “The Forum regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking for audience with each of them.

“The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the state the reasons and infractions of law is unacceptable.

“The Forum condemned every form of violence and lawlessness in Rivers State and therefore demand proper investigation of the crisis and those responsible be brought to justice.

“The Forum reviewed the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State Government and urged the government to expedite action on rebuilding the demolished House of Assembly complex so that lawmakers will continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time.

“The Forum condemns in its entirety, the misuse of Rivers people political power vested in politicians by the people for personal gains and interest. Hence, we condemn in its entirety, the recent defection of 27 lawmakers without recourse to their constituents.”

The elders said they were aware of and thus rejected reported the “shopping and purchase of legal instruments outside Rivers State to cause crisis in the State, thereby endangering human lives and property.

“An alleged already written/ premeditated court ruling by one Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court 8 Abuja on an ex parte application secretly filled in the night by pro-Wike former lawmakers which the judge wants to deliver on Monday where he wants to stop the declaration of their seats vacant (an action that have been done) and also give them the legitimacy to move in with DSS and police to start the illegal impeachment of Gov. Fubara”.

The elders described the developments as disturbing.

“The forum therefore urged the judiciary and all security agencies to be wary and alive in discharging their responsibilities in order not to worsen the already tensed atmosphere in Rivers State.

“Finally, the Forum urges President Bola Tinubu, to consolidate on his earlier intervention as the consequences of inaction may not only affect Rivers State, the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government,” the elders concluded.

In a related development, Ex Governor of Lagos State Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has said that President Bola Tinubu has no constitutional role to interfere in the Rivers and Info State crisis.

The former Minister of Work who revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention is not required in the ongoing political tensions as the constitution doesn’t give room for such.

“Does the Constitution assign a role to the President in this matter?” Fashola asked while speaking at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honourary Members Forum 2023 Annual Lecture held in Lagos on Saturday.

Despite calls for the president to get involved, Fashola said the constitution clearly outlines the proper procedures and roles of officials in such situations.

“Are those inviting the President to act in Ondo and in Rivers states not aware that the President has no constitutional role in these matters?” he asked.

Fashola went on to praise the “blue blood Ondo indigenes” who pushed for law and constitutionality in their state’s recent crisis before the governor’s letter restored calm.

“Happily, in our Ondo case, some blue-blood Ondo indigenes have stood up to be counted. But they are in an obvious minority,” he stated.

The former minister said that going forward, the “leadership in Rivers State” similarly needs to “do the needful” rather than pass responsibility.

Fashola argued that citizens must also “amend ourselves” and take accountability rather than improperly demanding presidential action.

“We have amended the constitution, so what is left to amend, except ourselves?” he concluded.