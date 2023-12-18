Anambra: Hit-and-run Driver Cripples Keke Operator (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified tricyclist has been crippled by an unidentified reckless driver of a car.

The incident happened at the Green Tower Junction, off the Godwin Ezeemo Int’l Press Centre, Awka, the capital city of Anambra State on Sunday night.

It was gathered that the reckless driver also sped off immediately the crash occured, leaving the Keke driver unconscious on the ground, with his two legs shattered.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Jude Atupulazi, three persons, comprising one male adult and two female adults were on board the tricycle when the crash occured.

He further revealed that the victim’s tricycle was smashed beyond recognition, as was also corroborated by a video he shared from the scene of the crash.

“Reckless driver of a speeding car crashed into a Keke with two female occupants. One unconscious, driver’s two legs broken. Happened now at Green Tower by NUJ Junction.

“I was entering my car after buying drugs when the reckless driver swept past me and next thing I heard was a loud bang. He flew over the new speed breakers like a demon,” Mr. Atupulazi wrote.

When contacted by this reporter, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Command, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi described hit and run as a criminal offence.

While emphasizing that such incident borders on criminality, which, he explained, were statutorily handled by the Police; CC Irelewuyi further advised that the matter be reported to the nearest police station.

“Cases of hit and run border on criminality which are statutorily handled by the Police. I seriously advised that: 1: The matter be reported at the nearest police station.

“2: Any evidence that may help in tracing this criminal driver be made available to the police for thorough investigation,” CC Irelewuyi said in a chat with this reporter, Izunna Okafor.