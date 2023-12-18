In Anambra, DCG Nigerian Hunters Rescues Kidnap Victim

By Raymond Ozoji, Awka

Mrs. Ugochukwu Chikelue, an Indigene of Umueri community and mother of 4 children who was kidnapped along Igboezulu Aguleri road around 7pm on her way from the market on Friday has been rescued by the Deputy Commander-General (Technical Services) Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Amb. Dr. Johnny Metchie.

Mrs. Chikelue whose husband lives in Lagos while she and her 4 kids resided in the village about 5 years now, narrated her ordeal in the hands of her captors, saying that she saw death as her Kidnappers tied her hands and legs and took her to a certain river bank where she was asked to make her last phone call to determine whether she would continue to live or be thrown into the river and die.

Mrs. Chikelue who shared her ugly experience in the den of her captors with this journalist, said it was the very last phone call she made few minutes to her death that the President-General of Umueri was contacted and God saved her life through the PG, Amb. Dr. Johnny Metchie.

She said while in hostage, she was panel-beated with gun heads and her stomach was trampled upon by the Kidnappers who made jest of her while torturing her, saying that they would throw her into the river with her hands and legs tied and she would be wasted like many others who have met their untimely deaths for lack of rescue.

She told this reporter that she has never met the PG or knew him from Adam but he gave her a second life by saving her from Kidnappers and helping her reunite again with her 4 children, stressing that her ordeal in the hands of the Kidnappers was a narrow escape from death.

Reacting, the DCG Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), who functions too as the Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) and President-General of Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area, Amb. Dr. Johnny Metchie, said it was to the glory of God that the woman was rescued from captivity.

Metchie said it was only natural that he intervened when contacted because he is the PG of Umueri community and the kidnap victim is an Indigene of Umueri.

While commending the efforts of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s administration in tackling insecurity head-on in Anambra State through the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, Local Vigilante Groups and others, he equally called for watertight security this festive season and always to enable Ndi-Anambra enjoy a tranquil atmosphere devoid of tension and fear.