Imo NULGE Election: Why Okere Knocked Down Richard Eze, Igwebuike

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The emergence of Rotrn. Okechukwu Charles Okere as the Imo State President of Nigeria Union of Local Governments Employees,NULGE has left a moral lesson to the present leaders in every cadre.

Reason was that Rotrn. Okere defeated the incumbent State President of NULGE,Dr. Richard Eze who was seeking for re-election and Comrade Kyrian Igwebuike (Abubaeke) who also served Vice President and once a former Acting State President of NULGE.

It would be recalled that the trio were invited by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in Government House, Owerri at the eve of the election where the out-gone President,Dr. Eze tried to convince the Governor to use his vector powers to stop the election,but the Governor insisted that they should go to field and test their popularity.

Report has it that not only that Dr. Richard Eze will be retiring before September,2024,his high-handedness has kept Imo NULGE in perpetual backwardness.

Dr. Richard Eze instead of imploring steps of bringing lasting peace and unity in the Union,he decided to disappear when the election was ongoing.

Meanwhile, history was made on Wednesday, December 13th,2023 in Owerri as the entire duly elected delegates of NULGE from across the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State successfully elected their preferred candidates who will pilot their affairs for an interrupted period of four (4) years.

There were elected 240 delegates from across the LGAs of the State who according to NULGE construction u-turned and elected State officers.

Successfully, Rotnr.Okechukwu Charles Okere, was massively elected in the contest as he scored 126 votes, beating the incumbent, Comr. Richard Eze who got 56 votes, whereas the other contestant, Comr.Kyrian Igwebuike got 66 votes.

Those officially announced as winners of the Imo NULGE 2023 polls were 1. Comr.Okechukwu Charles Okere, as the President of Imo NULGE.

Comr. Marcel Njagwu, as the Deputy President.

Comr. Kingsley Agbaruo Owuama, as the Treasurer.

Comr.Tochukwu Ezeahurukwe, as the State PRO.

Comr.Eric Igbojekwe Eric, for Young Workers.

Comr.Chuks Okoro, as Trustee 1.

Comr.Theophilus Odidika, as

Trustee 2.

Comr. Sam Anyanwu, as the Welfare Officer.

Comr.Viola Imo, as the Woman Leader.

Comr. Don , as the Auditor 1.

Comr. Kingsley Uba, as the Auditor 2

Comr.Agbaruo as Treasurer.

However,the National President of NULGE, Senior Comr.Ambali Akeem Olatunji, who was present during the exercise described it as the most successful, credible, transparent, free and fair election in the history of NULGE,Imo State Chapter.

According to the National President, “Okere’s victory has shown that Imolites (Local Government Workers) and Nigerians in Imo have spoken. They have made their collective choices as unionists. The election was the voice of the people and that of God”

“Imo workers have decided. They preferred Okere and his team as their leaders. They have decided. We have no doubt that the new Imo NULGE leadership under Okere will bring in a paradigm shift to the way in which things are done here in the past.

We want a better NULGE in Imo. We want Imo NULGE that will hit the ground running. The past leadership and experience about NULGE in Imo under the immediate past president, Comr.Richard Eze, was nothing to write home about. His regime was very unpleasant.

Their Secretariat at the moment is in shamble, unsecured,lack of good leadership coordination, vandalisation of union properties, uncompleted building, dirty and unkept environment,but I am convinced that things will be better with Okere.

And I am very optimistic that Comr.Charles Okey Okere will do better. I want a legacy project by Okey Okere in the first one year of his reign as Imo NULGE President”

“I also know that Okere will launch Imo NULGE into the body of South-East NULGE and in Nigeria at large. The new NULGE is possible,and Okere’s emergence as the President has made that very possible”, the National NULGE President hinted.

Speaking, the newly elected Imo NULGE President, Comr.Okechukwu Charles Okere expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the whole exercise that enthroned him as the President of Imo NULGE.

In his words, “I did not emerged,but the entire Imo Local Government Workers emerged winners. It is not easy to defeat an incumbent President of NULGE. What do I have? But I have the people and God. The people decided and elected me as their President. The people and God have spoken.

I will run an all inclusive government. Recalled that during my electioneering campaigns, I told workers at the local governments that a new NULGE is possible and today, it is a reality. A new Imo NULGE is very possible. Within the next one year, we shall revive Imo NULGE through peace initiative which is very paramount for the welfare, betterment and development of Local Government Workers in Imo”, Okere assured.

“To those who contested for my position, I am a man of peace. I shall embrace everyone of them. I will accommodate all of them. My leadership shall very favourable to all the workers in the Local Government Areas of Imo State;

“To those who voted for me and those against me, you have done well. It was an election. It is now a history, we are discussing about good governance and quality leadership and effective service delivery. I shall not disappoint you;

“I am for peace and unity. I love everyone. As I have earlier extended my hands of fellowship to service mankind and divinity. Under my watch as Imo NULGE President, workers must be carried along. Imo workers will surely ripe the dividends of democracy as I reign”, President Okere submitted.

Highlight on the exercise was the immediate swearing-in ceremony of all the duly elected executive members as they took oath of allegiance.