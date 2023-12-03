3 Weeks In Police Net : Imo Suspended Lands Commissioner Moves Against Uzodimma

The Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, in his power and capacity recently announced the removal of his Commissioner for Lands Survey and Urban Planning, Noble Atulegwu Abiaso, some weeks ago in Imo.

The circumstances behind his removal have only been speculated without any publicly disclosed reason for it.

Information available to Impartial Observers reveals that since his removal from the office, the embattled Commissioner for Lands, was arrested and has been detained at the Imo Police Command (Tiger Base Unit) QIT of the force by the mandate of the Governor, who reportedly ordered a bench warrant for Atulegwu while still in detention.

It was gathered that the legal team hired by the detained Commissioner have dragged Governor Uzodimma over what they tagged as unlawful continuous detention of their client, Sir. Atulegwu.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, Information of all the financial activities during his watch, where monies were paid into some certain bank accounts have been revealed.

Atulegwu’s legal action might expose many top government functionaries who squandered public funds and reveal their involvement in land racketeering.

247 gathered from reliable sources, that the sacked and embattled Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Noble Atulegwu Abiaso, during his reign, allocated so many lands to friends and relatives of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Our correspondent learnt that Atulegwu didn’t sell some large portions of lands alone, rather some allies of the Governor were involved and as such they should all face the wrath of the law.

Government House sources further revealed to Impartial Observers that some group of people have advised those who are closer to the governor to let the matter die.

“We are extremely worried about the continuous detention of our clients, Noble Abiaso by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“The more he stays in the police custody, the more his health condition is deteriorating on daily basis. It is allowed in a refined democratic system of government.

“He should be in court by now instead of suffering him. We are saying, let him be charged to court. We are moreso aware that he is on Bench Warrant already but should be in court instead.” source.