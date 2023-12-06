8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Search
Subscribe

How Police Dislodged Suspected Terrorists Camp In Imo, Neutralize Deadly Commander

S/East
How Police Dislodged Suspected Terrorists Camp In Imo, Neutralize Deadly Commander
Police Officer

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Following the confessions made by the suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, on Monday 4th of December, 2023 stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN Terrorist Syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State and dislodged the terrorists.

In the process, the Second in Command to Ebube Virus who is famous on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis was neutralized in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready Police operatives. While others escaped with gunshot injuries. One AK 47 riffle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralized terrorist.

READ ALSO  Wife of Anambra CP, Others Honoured As ANSACA Holds One-day Symposium in Awka, Strategizes Against HIV/AIDS

Operation is in progress to track down other fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the Law.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command CP Aboki Danjuma while appreciating the gallant operatives for their sustained efforts in the onslaught against all forms of violent crimes in the State, reiterates the Command’s resolve to collaborating with other sister security agencies towards achieving a peaceful and more secured Imo State during and after the Yuletide seasons.

CP Danjuma calls on ‘Ndi Imo’ to support the Police and other sister security agencies with timely and actionable information that will assist in the crusade against Terrorism in the State. He encourages owners of hospitals and first-aid outlets to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600 or 08098880197.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo PDP Crisis : Anyanwu Defeats Ihedioha As State Chairman, Ugwu Suspended
Next article
AGAIN : Uzodimma Defeats Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu As S’Court Dismisses Umeadi’s 2019 Suit

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Traders, Pedestrians Raise Alarms over New Methods of Robbery in Onitsha, Soludo's Anti-touting Squad Leader Indicted

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.