How Police Dislodged Suspected Terrorists Camp In Imo, Neutralize Deadly Commander

Following the confessions made by the suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, on Monday 4th of December, 2023 stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN Terrorist Syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State and dislodged the terrorists.

In the process, the Second in Command to Ebube Virus who is famous on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis was neutralized in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready Police operatives. While others escaped with gunshot injuries. One AK 47 riffle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralized terrorist.

Operation is in progress to track down other fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the Law.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command CP Aboki Danjuma while appreciating the gallant operatives for their sustained efforts in the onslaught against all forms of violent crimes in the State, reiterates the Command’s resolve to collaborating with other sister security agencies towards achieving a peaceful and more secured Imo State during and after the Yuletide seasons.

CP Danjuma calls on ‘Ndi Imo’ to support the Police and other sister security agencies with timely and actionable information that will assist in the crusade against Terrorism in the State. He encourages owners of hospitals and first-aid outlets to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600 or 08098880197.