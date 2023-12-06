Imo PDP Crisis : Anyanwu Defeats Ihedioha As State Chairman, Ugwu Suspended

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Engr Charles Ugwu has been suspended.

His suspension which was made public on Tuesday, followed a motion moved by the PDP Chairman of Ohaji Egbema local government area and Chairman of all PDP Chairmen in the state, Hon Emeka Alihe, seconded by the PDP Chairman of Owerri Municipal, Hon Godspower Apollos and adopted by no fewer than 18 other Local Government Chairmen as well as members of the State Executive Committee (SEC), on the 24th of October, 2023.

It was gathered that Ugwu was suspended over alleged gross misconduct and insubordination.

The Okigwe zonal Chairman of the party, Chidi Dike was appointed as Interim state Chairman of the party.

Also in a letter tagged, “Majority Resolution of Members of the State Executive Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, Imo state Chapter at Its Meeting Held on 24/10/2023, Passing Vote of No Confidence/Suspending Engr Charles Ugwu from Office Immediately as the Chairman, Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party” signed by the state Secretary of the party, Hon Njaba Duruiheoma, Emeka Alihe, a Chieftain of the party called for the immediate suspension of Engr. Charles Ugwu from office.

He said the party chairman failed to summon meeting of the State Working Committee contrary to the provisions of S. 21 (3) of the Party Constitution.

Engr. Charles Ugwu, according to him, had no justifiable reason for failing to attend any of the thank you tours embarked upon by the Governorship candidate of the

party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to the 27 L.G.A of Imo State including that of Owerri Municipal Council that was done at the State Secretariat of this party contrary to S. 58(i) (e) of the Party Constitution not withstanding that he was duly notified of the tour.

A party chieftain who spoke to our correspondent said, “his suspension would have come as at October 24th but was kept till after election to avoid people reading negative meaning into it.”

Meanwhile, Ugwu’s suspension came four days after 247ureports publication concerning the internal crisis in the party and the possible Impeachment of the State party Chairman who who has been accused of working only for Emeka Ihedioha’s interest against the General interest of the party in the State.

However, Ugwu’s suspension according to opinion moulders may creat a new division in the parts, while Ihedioha and his loyalists may find a new place In the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), LP or APGA to continue their polical Journey from oblivion.