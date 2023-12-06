8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Search
Subscribe

AGAIN : Uzodimma Defeats Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu As S’Court Dismisses Umeadi’s 2019 Suit

S/East
AGAIN : Uzodimma Defeats Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu As S'Court Dismisses Umeadi's 2019 Suit
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Uche Nwosu of then Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State.

 

Ihedioha, the former governor of Imo State had approached the apex court seeking to be issued a certificate of return as the rightful Governor of Imo State.

 

Ihedioha claimed that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma wasn’t qualified to run in the first place.

 

Ihedioha and Uzodinma contested against each other in the governorship election held in 2019.

 

Uzodinma contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Ihedioha was the candidate of the PDP.

READ ALSO  Help Me Before I Die, Retired Imo Broadcasting Staff Bursts In Tears

 

The PDP candidate was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Supreme Court, however, declared Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the election.

 

Justice Tijjani Abubakar on Tuesday, dismissed Ihedioha’s application for lacking in merit, describing it as unnecessary and vexatious and awarded the cost of N40 million against Mike Ozekhome for bringing the matter before the court.

 

With this judgement, the issue of the 2019 Governorship Election in Imo State has been brought to an end.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Police Dislodged Suspected Terrorists Camp In Imo, Neutralize Deadly Commander
Next article
Imolites Lament, Make Shocking Revelations As Uzodimma Appoints Alleged Land Grabber

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Looming Crisis In Imo Oil Community As Uzodimma's Aide Fingered In Funds Diversion Scandal - Workers To Shutdown Commission

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.