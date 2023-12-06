AGAIN : Uzodimma Defeats Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu As S’Court Dismisses Umeadi’s 2019 Suit

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Uche Nwosu of then Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State.

Ihedioha, the former governor of Imo State had approached the apex court seeking to be issued a certificate of return as the rightful Governor of Imo State.

Ihedioha claimed that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma wasn’t qualified to run in the first place.

Ihedioha and Uzodinma contested against each other in the governorship election held in 2019.

Uzodinma contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Ihedioha was the candidate of the PDP.

The PDP candidate was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Supreme Court, however, declared Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the election.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar on Tuesday, dismissed Ihedioha’s application for lacking in merit, describing it as unnecessary and vexatious and awarded the cost of N40 million against Mike Ozekhome for bringing the matter before the court.

With this judgement, the issue of the 2019 Governorship Election in Imo State has been brought to an end.