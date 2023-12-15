Gov Uzodimma Queried Over Delay In 4000 Foreign Jobs Offer For Imo Youths

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Imo Youths For Good Governance, IYGG, that is passionately committed to the improved welfare of Imo youths at home and in the Diaspora, has asked the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to explain what is delaying his orchestrated promise of providing foreign jobs for 4000 youths of Imo State, which, according to him, would be effected in December, 2023 that will elapse in the next few days.

National President of the group, Comrade Iheanyi Nnadozie, while speaking to journalists, said “Governor Uzodinma, knows very well that most of us who supported his re-election did so on the ground that it will facilitate massive job creation for the teeming jobless Imo youths, in line with his election campaign promises.

“We are therefore surprised and disappointed that since he was re-elected, he has neither said nor done anything about his orchestrated promise of taking 4,000 Imo youths to Europe where they would be offered employment.

“Most of us are becoming sceptical about the Governor’s disturbing silence about such a sensitive issue that was his election campaign mantra, more so when the December 2023 time frame he gave is almost elapsing”.

They called on the Governor to, as matter of urgency tell Imo people how far he has gone as regards the promised foreign jobs adding that, “he should not let this be like the local government election that he promised to conduct within the first five months of his administration, but did not do until the end of his first 4-year tenure”.