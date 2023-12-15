I Didn’t Send Any Officer to Lion and Mango Estate — Anambra Police Commissioner Dismisses Fake Media Report

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has vehemently debunked as stockpile of lies, the report alleging that his Command deployed some officers on an adjudged illegal duty at the Lion and Mango Estate, Enugwu-Agidi, Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that the media report started trending on Thursday, following claims that residents of the Estate were being barred from accessing their properties within the estate, by officers allegedly deployed by the CP.

However, in his reaction to the report during a chat with this reporter, CP Adeoye refuted the accusations, asserting that there is no truth to the claims, as the Command, under his watch, never deployed any officers to the said Estate, let alone instructing them to impose restrictions on the residents entering the Estate.

It was further gathered that the information provided by the said anonymous police officers was a fabrication aimed at misleading the public.

CP Adeoye, while emphasizing that no such deployment was authorized, also stressed that the allegations regarding a court judgment favoring Enugwu-Agidi Community were baseless.

Contrary to reports, the CP also stated that the alleged directive to redirect the property owners through Enugwu-Agidi Axis is a pure misrepresentation of facts, adding that the Anambra State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens at all times.

“This is false story. I did not deploy any team of Police Officers to any Estate. I have no idea where Lion and Mango Estate is.

“The Policemen are not from Anambra Command. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

CP Adeoye further dismissed any connection to the alleged renaming of Lion and Mango Estate to “Welcome to Enugwu” emphasizing that such claims are unfounded.

Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, CP Adeoye strongly condemned irresponsible journalism perpetuating false narratives, especially as the reporter did not care to get the side of the police leadership before rushing to serve such half-baked rumour to the public. He further urged the public to disregard the misleading reports, while hinting that Anambra State Police Command operates with integrity and transparency.

On the rumours of a alleged feud between him and the Estate Manager, Ozo Jeff Nweke, CP Adeoye clarified that there was no such accusation, and also reaffirmed his commitment to fair and unbiased law enforcement practices. He further called on the media to always exercise diligence in verifying information before dissemination, to avoid misinforming the public.