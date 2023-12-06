8.4 C
Ebonyi Rice Mill Reverse To Bushel Selling Method
…Says Fraud, No More Applicable

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry have returned to the bushel selling method of 100 cups per bushel.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman, Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry, Linus Obeji Nkwuda, in line with the order given by Governor Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru of Ebonyi state.

The executive order made by the Governor is to checkmate any activities of fraud going on in the mill among rice dealers/marketers.

The Chairman, Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry, Obeji Linus Nkwuda while affirming that the governor’s order is being carried out in the industry stated that any defaulter caught, will be arrested immediately.

Abakaliki Rice mill Chair, Obeji Linus Nkwuda, other Executives Confirming the Bushel Measuring 100 Cups
Abakaliki Rice mill Chair, Obeji Linus Nkwuda, other Executives Confirming the Bushel Measuring 100 Cups

“We’ve returned to selling of our rice through bushel, measuring 100 cups. According to the executive order by his Excellency the executive Governor of Ebonyi state. On the 8th of August, in our meeting with him this year, he issued an order that Abakaliki Rice should be sold by 100cups, anything less than that is criminal.

“It is an order from the Governor and we have nobody to protect, so long as the order is concerned, it must be applied no matter whose ox is gored.

The approved bushel produced by Innoson Company, contains over 100 cups of rice when measured. According to Nkwuda, this method will deter fraudsters from operating freely. The originality of rice mill must be restored and that is our determination, i cannot go off governor’s policy,” he said.

In his message to the public, the Chairman assured that the dignity of Abakaliki Rice mill has been restored, owing to the good policy of the governor. He equally stressed that the fear of being harassed by the people popularly called ‘ndi oso ahia’ or incomplete measurement, is no more applicable.

