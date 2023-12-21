Ebonyi Journalists and Ebonyi Commissioner engage in violent clash 

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

It was a melodrama as Commissioner for Internal Security in Ebonyi state, Prince Etta Uka Udeh ordered for the arrest and beating of some Journalists for calling him on phone over missing motorcycle of staff of the Government House, Abakaliki

It’s recalled that unknown hoodlums invaded old Ebonyi Government House, Abakaliki and carted away motorcycle of a staff of Internal Security.

The Commissioner who faulted Journalists numbering over ten for calling his attention to the disappearance of the bike described the incident as unwarranted and a no-business to his office.

Consequently, Prince Udeh who stormed the midst of the Journalists(Government Correspondents) with some thugs told them that it’s not his fault that the motorcycle went missing, hence, ordered for the arrest of all the Journalists on duty.

According to him, “Who called me among you and why should I be called over a missing motorcycle; am I the one that suppose to take care of the motorcycle?”.

“So, as a Commissioner, i should be watching over bikes” he said.

Earlier, while narrating the incident, the staff of Government House who is also driver in the ministry of Internal Security , Mr Eze Isaac Onwe, said that the motorcycle was parked at the designated area inside the government house where the incident occured.

“What happened was that, when I came in the morning, I went and parked my motorcycle where we were directed to park it immediately after the main gate.

“The motorcycle is Topstar CJ 125 black coloured with number plate, Enugu UWN 412 QU.

“So, when I was hungry in the afternoon and I went out to buy lunch, I checked and the bike was no more there.

“When I reported to the security, the Chief security directed his workers to do an investigation and also, asked them to check bike going outside while they take my statement.”he said

He appealed to the state government to come to his aid as the motorcycle has been serving as his shop and major source of livelihood to support his family considering his meager salary.

“That bike has been serving as my source of livelihood and my own shop, because at the closure of my civil service job, I usually enter road to make some money and augment my salary considering current situation of the economy.