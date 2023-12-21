NEDC MD Alkali bags examplary leadership award

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The North East Elders and Youths Peoples Forum NEEYPF has given the award of examplary leadership to Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, their Director and Chief Executive Officer of North East Development Commission (NEDC). As part of activities to mark the end year of 2023 efforts of stakeholders in rebuilding North Eastern State after insurgency

Addressing a Press Conference in Chartwell Hotel Bauchi the Chairman NEEYPF Alhaji Salihu Magaj said the NEDC MD was recognized for his outstanding contribution in strategic and developmental peace-building process and action plans in the North-East region.

He said that rewarding the NEDC boss for outstanding contribution to peace development will encourage other leaders to perform their best in ensuring peace and development while discharging their responsibilities.

Magaji said its the tradition of the group to annually recognise and honour notable key leaders in the society with the award in recognition of their humility, accountability, transparency, active and positive efforts, contributions, support and assistance to peace and development processes as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction infrastructural facilities in North East”.

He said Alkali was identified for the award which is critical for recognition as catalyst for strategic and developmental peace building process and actions plans Magaji listed many viable projects that has direct bearing towards improvement of the lives of people that were either executed or are on going in all the 112 local government areas in the region.

He said the projects included construction of 3500 mass housing in six states, construction of mega schools in 18 senatorial zones, That is three mega schools in each state, one per senatorial District

construxtions of many roads that defy many state governors like GombeAbba kirfi road, and Alkaleri Futuk road.

He said as beneficieries of NEDC legacy projects Magaji said after assesing his performance and his effort in rebuilding North East” Today, it is quite evident that the man is an administrator intent on delivering self-evident democratic dividends.

The lesson, apparently, is that it is good for a quintessential leader to have an idea of what he intends to do and, more crucially, how to do it. Now, the reality has dawned on the naysayers. Because, The Managing Director (MD) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali has proven to solve the above riddle by coordinating, harmonizing, and overseeing the success of many intervention and initiative programmes for the Northeastern States through his effective, top, and outstanding managerial skills.”

“His achievements are projects everywhere like “the provision of 1000 housing units in Borno State,provision of several centres and food to the people of Borno State is highly commendable, Let us recall that sometime in 2019, the president in all his wisdom declared a 10,000 housing programme in order to resettle families who have been displaced due to terrorism. Alkali is building five hundred Houses in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, and Bauchi apart from the 1000 houses he built in Borno State In addition to the housing units.

Other essential amentities such as solar-powered street lights and boreholes, a police-station and a motor-park were provided in the area. Provisions for schooling were also made available. That wasn’t all. The beneficiaries received food and other relief items.

The commission also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipments, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals and extension services logistics’ vehicles annually under a programme tagged; “Integrated Agriculture Programme” (IAP). It covers the whole 112 LGAs in the Northeast. The NEDC is also into skills acquisition, training and provision of starter packs to Information Communication Technology (ICT), trainees. Alkali devoted part of his time in giving entrepreneurship, and vocational skills a boost. Each of the 1, 028 wards of the Northeast region, The NEDC has empowered women and youths in order to divert attention from the attractions of conscription into Boko Haram”

He is also constructing Three Mega Schools in each Senatorial Districts that is 3 mega schools in each state, 1 per senatorial District in the North Eastern State, apart from roads and many other things to be candid Joy and laughter have returned to the hearts of the people of the North East. The mandate handed to the NEDC by the Nigerian government might seem like an easy one superficially, but in reality, it is far from that. Bringing relief to a region corroded by terrorism is a herculean task. As sophisticated as the UN is, it still faces many challenges when it comes to providing relief and humanitarian aid to war-torn areas or areas plagued by terrorism.”

When you compared his achievements and the projects executed to us in the North East Akali is a man of integrity and good standing. We quite appreciate his humility? Inclusiveness, we love his exceptional leadership style, which we believe is worthy of emulation by any visionary leader, The provision of the housing units and other amenities is just a foretaste of the many achievements to be made by the NEDC. I believe that soon, the North-East will be completely restored to not just its former glory, but makes it more better”

By the grace of Allah we will fix a date that we will present the award to him in a colourful ceremony. And we are appealing to traditional institutions to give Alkali a beffitting tittle. As a mark of apprexiation to his develomental and impactfull projects