Ebonyi Govt To Pay Civil Servants N100,000 As Christmas Package

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government under the administration of Gov Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru have promised to pay civil servants in the state #100,000 each as Christmas package.

Governor Nwifuru disclosed this at a Christmas Party to celebrate the elderly/widows held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Governor in his message during the occasion put together under the aegis of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme, RHIESS, of wife of the president, Sen Oluremi Tinubu stressed the need for impacting on the lives of the elderly and Widows.

He stated “I am delighted to be part of this programme. What informed me to be here is the great disposition of the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Chief Mrs Oluremi Tinubu.

“She has shown she can complement the efforts of her husband in this administration.

“She is a role model. And I urge wives of Governors to emulate her.

“She has taught us how best to celebrate our elders. That’s why we came back to celebrate our elders.

“We have passed through hurdles and have suffered a lot.

“So when we see many who are determined to help the poor we are happy.

“It is our responsibility and duty to help the needy. And I have always said this often that all hands must be on deck to get this work done. “When I see all this, I agree that human capital development is the best way to develop a city.

“I said the workers in this state must live like others. I know it’s a difficult task, but it is a must.

“So I have decided to ensure that I will be a blessing in this state. “Every family must be blessed through me. And every civil servant must get a hundred thousand this season.

Earlier, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Uzoamaka Nwifuru commended the first Lady of the Nation for improving the welfare of Nigerians especially the aged and widows.

Mrs Nwifuru disclosed that the five Hundred beneficiaries of the scheme will go home with One Hundred thousand Naira each and a bag of Rice .